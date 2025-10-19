5 vengefully funny cartoons about punishing Trump's political enemies

Artists take on vengeance in a shutdown, the hounds of Pam Bondi, and more

This cartoon features Donald Trump and another man standing next to a giant switch on the wall under a sign that reads &amp;ldquo;Vengeance.&amp;rdquo; The switch is in the ON position. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Even during a government shutdown, this one never turns off.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

In this cartoon, Pam Bondi has climbed a tree and hangs from a branch having just escaped a pack of wild, snarling dogs at the base of the tree. She says, &amp;ldquo;I just told them to go after anyone who weaponized the Justice Department.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon takes place in a zoo named the Kangaroo Court. A group of five kangaroos with briefcases look up at a banner that reads, &amp;ldquo;United States Department of Justice: Now Hiring!&amp;rdquo; Pam Bondi stands behind the banner holding a sign that reads &amp;ldquo;No Experience Necessary!&amp;rdquo; One kangaroo says, &amp;ldquo;They&amp;rsquo;ll take any lawyer willing to prosecute the case against James Comey or Letitia James.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Trump Revenge.&amp;rdquo; It depicts three targets shaped like ducks, as if they are in a shooting gallery at the White House. The ducks are labeled, &amp;ldquo;Comey,&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;James,&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Bolton.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Day / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts Pam Bondi as a cruel Lady Liberty. She holds a sword that has impaled three figures labeled Trump foes. Meanwhile, figures labeled &amp;ldquo;Trump&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Friends&amp;rdquo; float gently to the ground with parachutes after having jumped off the scales of justice.

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

