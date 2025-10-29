Political cartoons for October 29

Wednesday's political cartoons include gerrymandered voters, taking aim at Venezuela, and banishing the Blue Jays

This cartoon displays a donkey on the left, a concerned-looking male voter in the middle, and an elephant on the right. The donkey and elephant are concentrating their attention on a circle they are sawing in the wooden floor around the voter and the words &amp;ldquo;gerrymandering.&amp;rdquo; Once they are done sawing, the voter will fall through the floor.

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon depicts Donald Trump aiming a smoking rifle as he stands on the corner of 5th Avenue and Venezuela. No one else is here and there are bloodstains on the right side.

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon takes place in the Los Angeles Dodgers dugout during the World Series. A man in a suit says to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, &amp;ldquo;Mr. Roberts, the house Republicans have offered to deport the Blue Jays if you have any problems with them&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

In this editorial cartoon, a relaxed-looking woman in a &amp;ldquo;Team Human&amp;rdquo; hoodie walks past a group of creepy looking men hanging out a window labeled &amp;ldquo;AI Tech Bros.&amp;rdquo; There are office buildings in the background for Amazon, Microsoft and Google workers. The tech bros say, &amp;ldquo;We&amp;rsquo;re inventing your future!&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;We&amp;rsquo;re spending billions on it!&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s AI, baby! You can&amp;rsquo;t live without it!&amp;rdquo; The woman responds, &amp;ldquo;Actually, I&amp;rsquo;m pretty sure I can.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: David Horsey / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is set outside in a ruined, dystopian landscape next to a ruined federal government building. Two men speak and one says to the other, &amp;ldquo;You know, I can&amp;rsquo;t remember who won the shutdown battle either&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is drawn in a muted, somber style and is titled, &amp;ldquo;The house that turns off the lights on Halloween.&amp;rdquo; A body lies outside the White House and is labeled &amp;ldquo;Snap recipients.&amp;rdquo; It points at a window where Donald Trump looms.

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon features two Native Americans on the shore watching a boat of pilgrims sailing closer. One Native American says to the other, &amp;ldquo;They came all the way here. Let&amp;rsquo;s hope they don&amp;rsquo;t demand automatic citizenship.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon shows the headless horseman astride his horse. The horseman holds a tiny apple and thinks to himself. &amp;ldquo;(Expletive) inflation!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon takes place on the ocean where a massive American aircraft carrier floats near a buoy with an arrow pointing toward Venezuela. An announcement from the boat says, &amp;ldquo;Attention! Operation &amp;lsquo;Distraction from the Epstein files&amp;rsquo; will now commence! That is all.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

New York City residents line up to cast a vote in this editorial cartoon. Many of them have clothespins on their noses. One says to another, &amp;ldquo;Cuomo. You?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

