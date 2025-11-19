Political cartoons for November 19

Wednesday’s political cartoons include the discontinued penny, Donald Trump's price list, grocery prices, and more

By
published

Two women sit at a round table in a cafe drinking wine. A bar is in the background. One wears a beret and glasses. The other looks thoughtful. The woman with the beret says, &amp;ldquo;A nickel for your thoughts?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Peter Kuper / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump sits at a makeshift wooden and cardboard booth in this cartoon. The sign on top of the booth reads Open For Business and the bottom has a price list that includes pardons, foreign government favors, tariff breaks and five more lines with just &amp;ldquo;etc.&amp;rdquo; Three men are in line waiting to talk to Trump. Each holds a bag of money. The first man wears a suit, the second is dressed in business casual clothes and third is in Middle Eastern clothing. The man in the middle says to the Middle Eastern man, &amp;ldquo;What affordability crisis? He&amp;rsquo;s the most affordable president ever.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This two panel cartoon depicts Ronald Reagan on the left in a denim shirt. He says, &amp;ldquo;If you want less of something, tax it!&amp;rdquo; The right side of the image is black with white type that reads &amp;ldquo;Tax Billionaires.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump sits atop a giant trunk labeled &amp;ldquo;Epstein.&amp;rdquo; Bats fly around it and gross smoke is coming out of it. There is blood on the sides. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;This thing is a great big Democrat hoax&amp;hellip;Except for any stuff in it that&amp;rsquo;s about Democrats.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A man and a woman sit on a couch with popcorn and beer watching a big-screen TV. A smiling blonde woman is on the screen. The man says, &amp;ldquo;Marjorie Taylor-Greene is starting to make sense! Is it real or A.I.?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bob Englehart / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump&amp;rsquo;s face and head with a surprising hat dominate this image. His hat reads, &amp;ldquo;Marjorie Taylor Greene Was Right About Everything.&amp;rdquo; Trump says, &amp;ldquo;House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein Files.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is four panels and depicts a turkey, a woman serving turkey, a family seated at a table saying grace and a man sleeping on the couch. There is a nursery rhyme that goes along in each panel that reads: &amp;ldquo;There once was a turkey named Tom. That was cooked to perfection by mom. We counted our blessings wolfed it down with some dressing and dropped on the couch like a bomb.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

A woman enters the grocery store on the left side of this cartoon. She&amp;rsquo;s pushing a cart overflowing with cash. On the right side, she&amp;rsquo;s exiting the grocery store. Her cash is gone and has been replaced by a nearly empty cart that has only an apple and a cartoon of milk.

(Image credit: Dana Summers / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Donald Trump is bound by a rope and being pulled to the hangman&amp;rsquo;s noose by a mob of Trump 2020 supporters. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;On second thought &amp;mdash; I urge Republicans to release the Epstein files.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael de Adder / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A turkey whistles and looks like he has tried to disguise himself with a hoodie and fake mustache in this cartoon. Two ICE agents speak to each other and one says, &amp;ldquo;He said he wants to self-deport.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Gary McCoy / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

