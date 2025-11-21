Political cartoons for November 21

Friday’s political cartoons include Epstein Files review, oil rigs, Jamal Khashoggi's assassination, and more

This is a three panel cartoon that is read from top to bottom. The first panel features a newscaster saying, &amp;ldquo;President Trump has signed legislation for the Justice Department to release the Jeffrey Epstein files.&amp;rdquo; The next panel shows the newscaster with two elephants who look closely at papers. &amp;ldquo;Will the public get to see the files soon?&amp;rdquo; says the newscaster. In the final panel, an elephant responds, &amp;ldquo;Just a minute. We&amp;rsquo;re checking to see if any of our big donors are on the list.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joey Weatherford / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A woman in an American flag sweater holds a sign that reads &amp;ldquo;Accountability.&amp;rdquo; Donald Trump towers over her and is drawn in caricature to resemble a big with tiny hooves and a twisted tail. He says, &amp;ldquo;Quiet, piggy&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Donald Trump points at wind turbines on the water in the top panel of this two-panel cartoon. He says, &amp;ldquo;Wind turbines ruin the view.&amp;rdquo; In the bottom panel, he points at oil rigs in the ocean and says, &amp;ldquo;But oil rigs are beautiful!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A man who resembles Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud pushes a shopping cart with Donald Trump seated inside it. Trump holds a bag of money and a deluxe bonesaw box is on the bottom part of the cart. MBS says, &amp;ldquo;America has the best president money can buy!&amp;rdquo; He&amp;rsquo;s leaving a store named &amp;ldquo;Trump USA: Always for sale, always&amp;rdquo; that also has a sign advertising &amp;ldquo;Dismembered Reputation Restorer&amp;rdquo; in aisle 47. A US fighter jet is parked outside the store and &amp;ldquo;Sold to Saudi Arabia&amp;rdquo; is written on the side.

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A man, woman, and child are trapped inside a grocery cart labeled &amp;ldquo;Grocery Prices&amp;rdquo; in this cartoon. They hold the side of it like the bars of a jail cell. The man says, &amp;ldquo;I heard the Thanksgiving turkey got a pardon.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon takes place outside a building where a sign on the wall reads &amp;ldquo;Saudi Consulate: Istanbul.&amp;rdquo; A bloody suitcase is on the ground next to the door to the consulate. A quote from Donald Trump is at the bottom of the image: &amp;ldquo;Things Happen &amp;mdash; Donald J. Trump.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Uncle Sam and Lady Liberty drink coffee and hold a casual conversation in this four panel cartoon. Uncle Sam&amp;rsquo;s laptop has a picture of a file labeled &amp;ldquo;Epstein.&amp;rdquo; Uncle Sam speaks in the first three panels and says: &amp;ldquo;OMG, what if it&amp;rsquo;s actually proven that the President of the United States is a vile, lying, corrupt, low-life scumbag sex offender? Lady Liberty responds, &amp;ldquo;Again. Proven again.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon has a newspaper headline at top left that says, &amp;ldquo;News: Trump receives MBS on a red carpet.&amp;rdquo; The rest of the image is dominated by what looks like a red carpet but is instead a long trail of blood running from the body of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi next to a bonesaw. Trump and a smiling MBS stand in the blood.

(Image credit: Adam Zyglis / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A crane labeled &amp;ldquo;Trump&amp;rsquo;s Tariffs&amp;rdquo; is on the left side of this image. It has just dropped a massive ball labeled &amp;ldquo;Prices&amp;rdquo; on top of someone. A man says to the person under the ball, &amp;ldquo;Trump says he can&amp;rsquo;t hear your &amp;lsquo;thank yous&amp;rsquo; for his tariffs bringing down prices&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Milt Priggee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A woman watches television in her home. She&amp;rsquo;s watching the news, and the male newscaster is wearing an old, makeshift wooden barrel instead of clothes. The newscaster says, &amp;ldquo;More buyouts, mergers and cutbacks in the news media.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

