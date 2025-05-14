Donald Trump's jumbo-sized corruption | May 14 editorial cartoons

Wednesday's editorial cartoons feature artificial intelligence, Democratic attempts to reach rural voters, a tariff deal with Xi Jinping, the U.S. economy, tariffs, and habeas corpus.

By
published

This political cartoon takes place at a college graduation. A male and female student in cap and gown look up at a stage where a smiling, human-like robot labeled "A.I" accepts a diploma. The woman says, "I guess that it's only right that they get our diplomas. They did most of our schoolwork." The man responds, "Gulp! And I let them do my resume!"

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon depicts a large airplane labeled with the word "CORRUPTION" written across its side in large, bold letters. A small figure resembling Donald Trump is shown atop the stairs leading up to the plane.

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸