Putney Pusher: did the Met get the wrong man?

The family of Nicholas Brandram insist he was not the man who pushed a jogger into the path of a London bus in 2017

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CCTV footage of a jogger running towards a woman
Shocking images: police released CCTV footage of a jogger appearing to push a women head first onto the road
(Image credit: Metropolitan Police)

The family of Nicholas Brandram, the man suspected of being the so-called “Putney pusher”, have accused Scotland Yard of lying about the case and trying to “rewrite history” after his death. Last week, police and paramedics were called to an address in Chiswick, London, where Brandram was found dead.

He had been arrested in June on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm by pushing a woman into the path of a bus in 2017. He “took his own life after months of immense pressure” caused by the Metropolitan Police investigation, said relatives.

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK


Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i news site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.