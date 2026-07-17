Air conditioning: how it works

UK’s summer heatwaves spark huge rise in demand for Chinese aircon models

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Air conditioning
Split-system air-conditioning units, with an outdoor condenser, work well in single rooms or open-plan living areas
(Image credit: Justin Tallis / AFP / Getty Images)

Demand for air conditioners is soaring after the Met Office said that weather that was once considered extreme is becoming the “new normal”.

Chinese manufacturer Gree, one of the world’s biggest air-conditioner makers, told the BBC that it had seen “noticeably stronger demand this summer”.

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

 
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 