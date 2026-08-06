Adam Kay’s five favourite books

‘This Is Going To Hurt’ author selects works by David Sedaris, Nora Ephron and Norton Juster

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Adam Kay receiving a Bafta in 2023
Adam Kay won a Bafta for his TV adaptation of his debut memoir about working in a hospital
(Image credit:  Jeff Spicer / BAFTA / Getty Images / BAFTA)

Doctor-turned-writer Adam Kay is a National Year of Reading ambassador. He’s supporting the “Go All In” campaign to help people discover the joy of reading. His latest book, “A Particularly Nasty Case”, is out now in paperback.

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