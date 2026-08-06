Adam Kay’s five favourite books

Doctor-turned-writer Adam Kay is a National Year of Reading ambassador. He’s supporting the “Go All In” campaign to help people discover the joy of reading. His latest book, “A Particularly Nasty Case”, is out now in paperback.

Me Talk Pretty One Day

David Sedaris, 2000

I’d read anything by the ultimate acerbic essayist: bus timetables, laundry care labels... Luckily, I don’t have to, as he writes books. This one is warm and funny but sharp enough to cut, confronting Sedaris’ North Carolina upbringing and his brilliantly deranged family, before switching to his move to France and the frustrations of being a foreigner. Solid gold.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Latest Videos From The Week Watch full video here:

The Glorious Dead

Justin Myers, 2025

One of my faves from last year: a funny and twisty examination of grief, reputational damage and toxic friendship. A famous writer dies unexpectedly, leaving friends and family bereft but their rose-tinted memories aren’t long for the world when his memoir is unearthed.

Heartburn

Nora Ephron, 1983

Ephron was known for writing blockbuster comedies like “When Harry Met Sally” but this novel was her greatest achievement – one of the funniest books ever written. Based on the collapse of her marriage after her husband’s affair, it’s an unflinching portrait of betrayal and petty vengeance. With recipes!

Sign up for The Week’s free daily newsletter, Today’s Best Articles Join 350,000+ subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole, Aged 13¾

Sue Townsend, 1982

The inner yearnings of Leicester’s most lovable loser are an instruction manual for every teenage boy on how not to navigate adolescence. Townsend’s genius creation works just as well 44 (aaagh!) years later; the political satire and impeccable comic timing make it so much more than the diary of history’s greatest frustrated intellectual.

The Phantom Tollbooth

Norton Juster, 1961

My favourite book as a child, which I will be pushing on my own kids. A boy, bored by school, is transported to a magical kingdom and goes on a series of ludicrous quests. It is really a front for reinforcing the importance of a thirst for knowledge but is so funny and engrossing that young readers will never suspect a thing.