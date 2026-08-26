Book reviews: ‘On the Mark: From Periods to Interrobangs, How Punctuation Remade the World’ and ‘They Stole a City: Wilmington’s White Supremacist Coup and the Families Who Live With Its Legacy’

A rip-roaring history of punctuation and a sobering look back at the Wilmington Massacre

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A world of unspoken possibilities
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‘On the Mark: From Periods to Interrobangs, How Punctuation Remade the World’ by Florence Hazrat

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