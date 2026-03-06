Dacia Spring: a ‘charming’ city car but one with drawbacks

This “honest, charming” and “fun” EV was given a facelift in 2024, and has now been updated again, said Top Gear Magazine. Made by the “purveyor of cheap and cheerful cars”, Dacia, it’s “tiny” – roughly the size of the Kia Picanto and Fiat Panda – but it offers a good rebuttal to “all the bloated, over-batteried SUVs that are pummelling the roads” to dust. It’s good value and punches above its weight in terms of efficiency.

The new Dacia Spring works best as a city car and is fun to drive, in a “back-to-basics way”, said Auto Express. Light and easy to manoeuvre, it has a tight turning circle – but there are problems. Its small 24.3kWh battery needs frequent charging, and as a package it is lacking in refinement: the throttle and brakes are abrupt; the steering is rather “sticky”; and the touchscreen controls are “infuriating”.

Part of the reason the Spring is so cheap is that it’s built in China and based on a car that was designed for the Indian market, said Car Magazine. Unfortunately, it really does feel cheap – the doors are “flimsy” and sound “tinny” when they close; and there are very few soft-touch materials, except for the seats, which lack height adjustment. The 308-litre boot is big, but rear legroom is tight. In short, don’t bother.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up