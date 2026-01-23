Chery Tiggo 7: an ‘inoffensively modest’ ride

The Chinese brand is ‘one to be reckoned with’

By
last updated
Chery Tiggo 7
The EV6 GT is ‘spacious’ with a 12.3-inch driver’s display
(Image credit: Chery)

One of many Chinese brands to have launched in the UK, Chery focuses on value and “is one to be reckoned with”, said Auto Express. It has three SUVs in its line-up: the “massive” Tiggo 9, the slightly smaller 8 and the Tiggo 7, which rivals the Dacia Bigster. There are just two engine options on the 7, a 145bhp 1.6-litre pure-petrol or a 201bhp 1.5-litre plug-in hybrid (branded “Super Hybrid”); and both are packed with equipment.

The petrol model is “inoffensively modest” in terms of ride and handling, said Top Gear. The “punchier” hybrid is more refined, with a strong range of 56 e-miles and a promised 745 miles in total. Both would benefit from more sophistication. Damping is pretty supple, but the Tiggo 7 takes a while to settle after bumps. It corners neatly, but there’s a bit of body roll. Avoid Sport mode, which creates lots of wheelspin.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸