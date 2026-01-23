Chery Tiggo 7: an ‘inoffensively modest’ ride

One of many Chinese brands to have launched in the UK, Chery focuses on value and “is one to be reckoned with”, said Auto Express. It has three SUVs in its line-up: the “massive” Tiggo 9, the slightly smaller 8 and the Tiggo 7, which rivals the Dacia Bigster. There are just two engine options on the 7, a 145bhp 1.6-litre pure-petrol or a 201bhp 1.5-litre plug-in hybrid (branded “Super Hybrid”); and both are packed with equipment.

The petrol model is “inoffensively modest” in terms of ride and handling, said Top Gear. The “punchier” hybrid is more refined, with a strong range of 56 e-miles and a promised 745 miles in total. Both would benefit from more sophistication. Damping is pretty supple, but the Tiggo 7 takes a while to settle after bumps. It corners neatly, but there’s a bit of body roll. Avoid Sport mode, which creates lots of wheelspin.

“Cheap and cheerful”, the 7 has generous kit in entry-level Aspire trim, and a “plush, well-built interior” with soft-touch materials, said What Car?. The high driving position gives great visibility, and it has parking sensors as standard. It feels spacious front and back, but at 426 litres, the boot is small. The twin 12.3-inch displays have sharp graphics and logical menus. All 7s have a reassuring seven-year/ 100,000-mile warranty.

