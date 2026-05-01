Properties of the week: energy-efficient houses
Featuring homes in Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Cornwall
Buckinghamshire: Canada House, Winslow
An eco-friendly house set in more than 10 acres – home to diverse wildlife, including three types of deer, wild ducks and bats. 5 beds, 4 baths, office, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, garden, parking. £1.95m; Michael Graham.
Wiltshire: Floral Cottage, Stratford Tony
This enchanting period cottage overlooks the River Ebble and has an air-source heat pump and solar panels. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, parking. £750,000; Myddelton & Major.
Cornwall: Breakwater, Sennen Cove
An exceptional coastal property with panoramic sea views. 5 beds, 3 baths, open-plan kitchen/living/dining room, recep, cinema room, garden, parking with EV charging point. £2.1m; Rohrs and Rowe.Article continues below
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Oxfordshire: Blenheim Farm, Ewelme
Impressive modern house set in 10 acres with floor-to-ceiling windows offering views of the surrounding countryside. The property benefits from underfloor heating via an airsource heat pump. 2 suites, 3 further beds, open-plan kitchen/living/dining room, 2 receps, utility, self-contained 3-bed cottage, swimming pool, tennis court, paddocks, garden, parking. £3.95m; Savills.
Northumberland: Silvascape, Stocksfield
A beautifully designed contemporary house – built in an upside-down configuration to make the most of the striking woodland views – with smart-home technology and solar panels. Main suite, 3 further beds (1 en suite), family bath, kitchen/dining room, recep, study, garden, parking. £1.25m; Finest Properties.
Norfolk: Alder Carr Farm, Carleton Rode
A meticulously restored 17th century farmhouse with A-rated EPC set in approx. 2 acres. 4 suites, shower, 2 kitchens, 3 receps, snug, office, gym, self-contained 3-bed barn conversion, garden, parking. £1.8m; Sowerbys.
Cornwall: Little Tregullas, Kea
An outstanding, award-winning house designed by sustainable architect group ARCO2, which boasts impressive energy efficiency. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen/ dining room, recep, terrace, garden, garage. £1.75m; Rohrs and Rowe.
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