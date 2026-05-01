Properties of the week: energy-efficient houses

Buckinghamshire: Canada House, Winslow

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

An eco-friendly house set in more than 10 acres – home to diverse wildlife, including three types of deer, wild ducks and bats. 5 beds, 4 baths, office, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, garden, parking. £1.95m; Michael Graham.

Wiltshire: Floral Cottage, Stratford Tony

(Image credit: Myddelton & Major)

This enchanting period cottage overlooks the River Ebble and has an air-source heat pump and solar panels. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, parking. £750,000; Myddelton & Major.

Cornwall: Breakwater, Sennen Cove

(Image credit: Rohrs & Rowe)

An exceptional coastal property with panoramic sea views. 5 beds, 3 baths, open-plan kitchen/living/dining room, recep, cinema room, garden, parking with EV charging point. £2.1m; Rohrs and Rowe.

Article continues below

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Oxfordshire: Blenheim Farm, Ewelme

(Image credit: Savills)

Impressive modern house set in 10 acres with floor-to-ceiling windows offering views of the surrounding countryside. The property benefits from underfloor heating via an airsource heat pump. 2 suites, 3 further beds, open-plan kitchen/living/dining room, 2 receps, utility, self-contained 3-bed cottage, swimming pool, tennis court, paddocks, garden, parking. £3.95m; Savills.

Northumberland: Silvascape, Stocksfield

(Image credit: Finest Properties)

A beautifully designed contemporary house – built in an upside-down configuration to make the most of the striking woodland views – with smart-home technology and solar panels. Main suite, 3 further beds (1 en suite), family bath, kitchen/dining room, recep, study, garden, parking. £1.25m; Finest Properties.

Norfolk: Alder Carr Farm, Carleton Rode

(Image credit: Sowerbys)

A meticulously restored 17th century farmhouse with A-rated EPC set in approx. 2 acres. 4 suites, shower, 2 kitchens, 3 receps, snug, office, gym, self-contained 3-bed barn conversion, garden, parking. £1.8m; Sowerbys.

Cornwall: Little Tregullas, Kea

(Image credit: Rohrs and Rowe)

An outstanding, award-winning house designed by sustainable architect group ARCO2, which boasts impressive energy efficiency. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen/ dining room, recep, terrace, garden, garage. £1.75m; Rohrs and Rowe.