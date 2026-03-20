Properties of the week: houses with religious connections

Featuring homes in Kent, West Sussex and Cornwall

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The Old Rectory, Luddenham, Kent
(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Suffolk: St Mary’s Square, Bury St Edmunds

St Mary&amp;rsquo;s Square, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk

(Image credit: Bedfords)

Cornwall: Cosawes Barton Cottage, Ponsanooth

Cosawes Barton Cottage, Ponsanooth, Cornwall

(Image credit: Rohrs and Rowe)

Impressive mini estate set in 12 acres between the cathedral city of Truro and Falmouth. Main suite, 3 further beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, utility, 3 “5-Star Gold Award”-rated 3-bed letting cottages, 2-bed cottage, garden, outbuildings, parking. £2.65 million; Rohrs and Rowe.

Shropshire: The Ridge, Moston

The Ridge, Moston, Shropshire

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

A handsome former Methodist chapel, built in 1885 and beautifully converted into a house. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, study/bed 5, utility, garden, garage. £775,000; Strutt & Parker.

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Berkshire: Burnham Abbey, Taplow

Burnham Abbey, Taplow, Berkshire

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A historic Grade I 13th century abbey (suitable for a range of uses, subject to consents). 3-bed cottage, 4-bed cottage, Grade II timber-framed barn, land and gardens of approx. 2.8 acres, parking. £2.5 million; Knight Frank.

Kent: The Old Rectory, Luddenham

The Old Rectory, Luddenham, Kent

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

A delightful Grade II, timber-framed 16th century former rectory, set in approx. 2 acres of natural gardens. Main suite, 3 further beds, family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, self-contained 1-bed flat, 1-bed cottage, triple garage, workshop, garden. £1.5 million; Strutt & Parker.

Buckinghamshire: The Old Rectory, Sherington

The Old Rectory, Sherington, Buckinghamshire

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

This fine Grade II Jacobean former rectory is nestled in more than 2 acres of mature gardens, with views of the village church. 7 beds, 4 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, study, garden, outbuildings, garage. £2 million; Michael Graham.

West Sussex: The Chapel, Haywards Heath

The Chapel, Haywards Heath, West Sussex

(Image credit: By Design)

An impressive townhouse (formerly the chapel of a Victorian convent), meticulously restored and reimagined. Main suite, 5/6 further beds, 4 baths, kitchen/dining room, 3 receps, garden, garage. £2 million; By Design.

Kent: Archbishop’s Palace, Charing

Archbishop&amp;rsquo;s Palace, Kent

(Image credit: Inigo)

A magnificent Grade I nexus of buildings dating back to the 13th century. Currently owned and preserved by The Spitalfields Trust, the property – rich in period details – is ready to be restored into a private residence or event space. £950,000; Inigo.

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