Properties of the week: inspirational modern homes
Featuring homes in London, Norfolk and Cornwall
Isle of Wight: The House on the Beach, Wootton Bridge
A delightful, brand-new, beachfront house with views across to the Hampshire coast. Main suite, 3 further beds, 3 baths, open-plan kitchen/living/dining room, terrace, garden with jetty and slipway, parking. £950,000; Spence Willard.
London: Dehavilland Studios, Clapton E5
Impressive top-floor flat with a private terrace in this art deco factory conversion. 1 bed, family bath, open-plan kitchen/living/dining room, lift, underground parking. £625,000; Urban Spaces.
East Sussex: Whispering Reeds, Pett Level
A fine modern coastal house set back from the beach. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, open-plan living/dining room, garden, summerhouse, garage. £1.45 million; Phillips & Stubbs.
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London: Six Pillars, Sydenham SE26
Magnificent Grade II* house built in 1932, regarded as one of the finest examples of modernist domestic architecture in Britain. 5 beds, 3 baths, kitchen/dining room, recep, 1-bed annexe, garden. £3.275 million; The Modern House.
Berkshire: Checkendon Hill House, Stichens Green
Striking Arts & Crafts-inspired house built in 2010 by the award-winning architect Richard Cutler. The house is set in approx. 1.8 acres in a peaceful valley on the edge of the Berkshire Downs, and boasts far-reaching rural views. Main suite, 5 further beds, 4 baths, open-plan kitchen/living room, 4 receps, garden, garage. £2.75 million; Warmingham.
Norfolk: Copas de Árboles, Taverham
Handsome architect-designed house within easy reach of Norwich city centre. The treehouse-inspired design offers delightful views over the surrounding greenery. Main suite, 3 further beds (2 en suite), family bath, open-plan kitchen/living/dining room, garden, parking. Guide price £900,000; Attik.
London: Canal Building, Shepherdess Walk, Islington N1
A superb corner flat in a former 1930s textile warehouse on Regent’s Canal, converted by the architect Patrick Downing. 2 beds, 2 baths, open-plan kitchen/living/dining room, garage. £1.65 million; Knight Frank.
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Cornwall: Riviere Towans, Hayle
A spectacularly situated beachside chalet, completed in 2022, overlooking St Ives Bay, with direct access to the beach. 2 beds, family bath, open-plan kitchen/ living/dining room, garden, parking. £695,000; Lillicrap Chilcott.