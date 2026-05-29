Properties of the week: inspirational modern homes

Isle of Wight: The House on the Beach, Wootton Bridge

(Image credit: Spence Willard)

A delightful, brand-new, beachfront house with views across to the Hampshire coast. Main suite, 3 further beds, 3 baths, open-plan kitchen/living/dining room, terrace, garden with jetty and slipway, parking. £950,000; Spence Willard.

London: Dehavilland Studios, Clapton E5

(Image credit: Urban Spaces)

Impressive top-floor flat with a private terrace in this art deco factory conversion. 1 bed, family bath, open-plan kitchen/living/dining room, lift, underground parking. £625,000; Urban Spaces.

East Sussex: Whispering Reeds, Pett Level

(Image credit: Phillips & Stubbs)

A fine modern coastal house set back from the beach. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, open-plan living/dining room, garden, summerhouse, garage. £1.45 million; Phillips & Stubbs.

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London: Six Pillars, Sydenham SE26

(Image credit: The Modern House)

Magnificent Grade II* house built in 1932, regarded as one of the finest examples of modernist domestic architecture in Britain. 5 beds, 3 baths, kitchen/dining room, recep, 1-bed annexe, garden. £3.275 million; The Modern House.

Berkshire: Checkendon Hill House, Stichens Green

(Image credit: Warmingham)

Striking Arts & Crafts-inspired house built in 2010 by the award-winning architect Richard Cutler. The house is set in approx. 1.8 acres in a peaceful valley on the edge of the Berkshire Downs, and boasts far-reaching rural views. Main suite, 5 further beds, 4 baths, open-plan kitchen/living room, 4 receps, garden, garage. £2.75 million; Warmingham.

Norfolk: Copas de Árboles, Taverham

(Image credit: Attik)

Handsome architect-designed house within easy reach of Norwich city centre. The treehouse-inspired design offers delightful views over the surrounding greenery. Main suite, 3 further beds (2 en suite), family bath, open-plan kitchen/living/dining room, garden, parking. Guide price £900,000; Attik.

London: Canal Building, Shepherdess Walk, Islington N1

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A superb corner flat in a former 1930s textile warehouse on Regent’s Canal, converted by the architect Patrick Downing. 2 beds, 2 baths, open-plan kitchen/living/dining room, garage. £1.65 million; Knight Frank.

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Cornwall: Riviere Towans, Hayle

(Image credit: Lillicrap Chilcott)

A spectacularly situated beachside chalet, completed in 2022, overlooking St Ives Bay, with direct access to the beach. 2 beds, family bath, open-plan kitchen/ living/dining room, garden, parking. £695,000; Lillicrap Chilcott.