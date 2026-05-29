Properties of the week: inspirational modern homes

Featuring homes in London, Norfolk and Cornwall

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Norfolk, Copas de Árboles, Taverham
(Image credit: Attik)

Isle of Wight: The House on the Beach, Wootton Bridge

Isle of Wight, The House on the Beach, Wootton Bridge

(Image credit: Spence Willard)

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