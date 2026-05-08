Properties of the week: remarkable conversions
Featuring homes in London, Glasgow and Suffolk
London: Lothbury, City of London EC2
A flat in this spectacular Grade II* Venetian gothic revival former bank, designed by George Somers Clarke in the 1860s. Located opposite the Bank of England, it features the original wooden panelling in the living room. 1 bed, family bath, kitchen, recep. £835,000; Frank Harris
Isle of Wight: Golden Hill Fort, Freshwater
An impressive terraced house set within a distinctive hexagonal Grade I former Victorian fortress. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/ dining room, recep, roof garden, parking. £275,000; Spence Willard
Gwynedd: Bryn Canaid, Uwchmynydd
A charming longhouse, with a croglofft, beautifully renovated and extended. Located in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty close to Mynydd Mawr. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen/dining room, recep, garden, parking. £475,000; Inigo
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Glasgow: Beresford Building, Charing Cross
A fifth-floor flat in this landmark art deco building, designed and built in 1938 as a hotel. 1 bed, family bath, open-plan kitchen/ living/dining room, lift. OIEO £139,000; Rettie
London: Morrish Road, Clapham SW2
This striking property occupies the upper floor of a former bakery, with more than 3,600sq ft of adaptive living and entertaining space. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, open-plan living/dining room. £1.85m; Dexters
Devon: Vespers, Woodleigh
A ground-floor, three-level flat in a former Trappist monastery set in approx. 80 acres. The flat boasts a Grade II granite staircase leading to the upper level. 3 beds (2 en suite), 2 showers, kitchen, recep, offices, communal swimming pool, tennis court, gym and garden, parking. £875,000; Savills
Suffolk: Wiston Mill, Nayland
A fine converted 18th-19th century water mill on the River Stour, with many original workings still present. 6 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, 2-bed cottage, outbuildings, garden, parking; 24 acres. £1.95m; David Burr
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