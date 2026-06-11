The best places to celebrate summer solstice

Salute the longest day of the year at Stonehenge – or these other remarkable solstice spots

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Crowds gathering round Stonehenge as dawn breaks on the summer solstice
Solstice crowds gather at Stonehenge to witness the moment the sun rises up behind the ‘heel stone’
(Image credit: Finnbarr Webster / Getty Images)

From sunrise gatherings to dance festivals and floating-flower rituals, summer solstice celebrations certainly blow the cobwebs away.

The longest day of the year – when the sun reaches its highest point in the sky – has been marked all around the world for thousands of years, with traditions, holidays and festivals. For the northern hemisphere, the summer solstice usually comes on 21 June, while, for the southern hemisphere, it’s six months later, on 21 December.

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Will Barker, The Week UK

Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.