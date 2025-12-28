Treasure Island at Bristol Old Vic will ‘shiver your timbers’

New musical adaptation ably combines ‘comic touches and modern flourishes’ with traditional ‘swashbuckling derring-do’

By
published
Colin Leggo in costume as Long John Silver in Treasure Island at Bristol Old Vic
Colin Leggo’s Long John Silver is ‘part villain, part wary mentor’
(Image credit: Johan Persson / Bristol Old Vic)

This new musical adaptation of “Treasure Island” is “the perfect show” for the holidays, said Dominic Cavendish in The Daily Telegraph. Indeed, Paul Foster’s production at the Bristol Old Vic – which brings Robert Louis Stevenson’s tale to life amid a modern-day pub storytelling competition – “is so finely wrought it warrants a much longer life”.

Jake Brunger (book and lyrics) and Pippa Cleary (music and lyrics) were responsible for “The Great British Bake Off Musical” (2022). That was a “sweet but lightweight” concoction; this is “saltier and more satisfying”. Lustily performed by eight actor-musicians, and infused with a love of Bristol and its maritime heritage, it “combines comic touches and modern flourishes” with traditional “swashbuckling derring-do”. If I have a gripe, it’s that there are too many mood-setting numbers. Otherwise, this looks like a very hearty hit that is certain to “shiver your timbers”.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸