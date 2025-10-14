Cosy autumn breaks around the UK

As soon as leaves start to fall in faded autumnal skies, we begin to “dream of deep armchairs and oak beams; home-baked cakes and crumpets for tea”, said The Telegraph .

You’d be foolish to bank on Britain for year-round sunshine but it’s still a good bet for a magical autumn getaway: think wet walks and frosty mornings; ice cream by the sea while wearing three jumpers... Our favourite getaway spots combine culture and comfort in all four corners of the UK.

Stow-on-the-Wold, Cotswolds

One of the best ways to make the most of these “crisp autumnal days” is with a visit to the Cotswolds, said The Mirror . Stow-on-the-Wold in Gloucestershire is teeming with “shops, galleries, cosy pubs” and “breathtaking walking trails”.

In recent years, it’s become a bit of a summer “social media superstar”, as the warm weather draws tourists from far and wide to admire the “winding cobbled streets” and stone-flanked cottages. As the seasons change, however, the bustle subsides and it turns back into an “idyllic” setting.

“Independent bookshops, antique dealers, boutiques and art galleries” hug a high street lined with trees that are “an explosion of colours”. It’s also the perfect base to explore further afield, with other “gorgeous villages” nearby and the centre of Oxford only an hour away.

Glencoe, Scottish Highlands

You can sum up a trip to the Scottish Highlands in “three Ws”: “walking, wildlife, and whisky”, said Condé Nast Traveller . Prepare for “pristine nature and wild, rugged vistas”. Some of the most “otherworldly landscapes” look cinematic and for good reason: these famous hills have served as a backdrop to “Skyfall” and “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban”.

On the banks of Loch Leven, Glencoe is a pretty village that’s only a 30-minute drive from Fort William, in the footfalls of Ben Nevis. If you’re interested in tackling the NC500 – Scotland’s scenic north coastal road – Glencoe is often recommended as a beautiful detour on the drive north.

Whitby, Yorkshire

One of the UK’s most popular autumn “staycation” spots, Whitby certainly doesn’t lose any of its charm as the colder months draw in, said The Yorkshire Post . It has stunning cobblestone streets, a “breathtaking” harbour and “gothic abbey landscapes” that inspired Bram Stoker to write “Dracula”.

There are plenty of coastal trails to keep you occupied, however long you are staying, and you’d be hard-pressed to find better fish and chips than those served in the town’s family-run cafes and restaurants. Inland, you’ll find the vast North York Moors National Park, which is brimming with hiking and cycling challenges.

St Ives, Cornwall

“Autumn is the best time to experience Cornwall”, said The Independent . “Honeypot” coastal towns like St Ives come into their own in “shoulder season”: you can still feel the “lively bustle" of the high streets and harbourfronts but there’s a calmness that’s a million miles from the “mid-August bedlam”. Local rentals and holiday businesses “slash the rates” at this time of year, too.

The cooler autumn air brings the best out of the region. Now is a great time to walk the South West Coast Path: it’s a “challenging route at the best of times” but made all the more difficult with the sun “glaring down on you”. The beaches are “blissfully deserted” at this time of year, and “it’s not too hard to find a quiet corner all to yourself”.

Tenby, Pembrokeshire

Tenby’s quaint, cobbled streets “rival those in Italy or the French Riviera”, said Wales Online. The multicoloured, Balamory-style seafront houses make it the “coastal jewel” of British seaside towns. In autumn, the town is in its element and Wales’ “unpredictable” weather may even work in your favour with a burst of unseasonal sunshine.

In addition to the sandy beaches and picturesque harbour, you can explore nearby Caldey Island and St Catherine’s Island. There is also a good museum and art gallery, and two local breweries.

Belfast, Northern Ireland

If you’re looking for a city break with “atmospheric spots for admiring autumn foliage”, Belfast is just the ticket, said The Times . At the weekend, St George’s Market has “local bites and crafts”, and live music. It is also well worth exploring the grand estates of Stormont, Barnett Demesne and Belfast Castle.

In the city centre, there is an array of “cosy dining spots any day of the week”, with lots of delightful restaurants in and around the main landmarks. And only an hour’s drive or train ride north is the famous Giant’s Causeway, if you fancy the short, beautiful hike.