The Oberoi Beach Resort, Sahl Hasheesh: a luxurious beachfront escape
Stellar service and stunning design take this property to the next level
Egypt tops many travel bucket lists and for good reason. With its stunning landscapes and rich history, it is no surprise that millions of people flock to the country every year to experience the culture at first hand. Away from its bustling capital, Cairo, there are many places for a more relaxed holiday. One of these is the city of Hurghada which lies on the Red Sea coast and is the perfect beachfront destination.
The favourable climate makes it the ultimate winter getaway. Flying to Hurghada from London takes about five hours, with many direct flights to choose from. The Oberoi Beach Resort, Sahl Hasheesh is located just 30 minutes from the international airport.
The hotel is stretched along 48 acres. The beachfront location makes for magnificent sea views and there are plenty of water-based activities. The resort ensures that it has something for everyone, from comprehensive spa offerings to sporty family activities.
Why stay here?
Having opened its first hotel in India in 1934, the Oberoi Group now runs 32 properties across five countries. Each hotel sets a high bar for personalised hospitality no matter which destination you pick.
The resort in Hurghada is an architectural delight with its mix of traditional and modern elements. The bedrooms are decorated in earthy tones with Egyptian-style decor, while the bathroom has a marble finish with the latest high-end fittings. This is a suite-only property and each accommodation features high domed ceilings and private courtyards. The furnishings are mostly wood and rattan which adds to the rustic but contemporary look. If you’re after something even more spacious and indulgent, opt for the Royal Suite or the Grand Suite which have private pools.
The accommodation is laid out in a cluster to make movement between each suite easier while ensuring every room has an easy route to the beach. Who doesn’t love taking a midnight stroll along the seaside?
Eating and drinking
All of the food felt very fresh and the à la carte menu is extensive. An all-inclusive food offering is often met with scepticism over its quality and variety, but that would be misplaced here. The menu features a blend of European, Middle Eastern and Indian cuisines and we tried them all; it was a pleasant surprise to find that each dish maintained a five-star quality that is rare even in many luxury hotels. The Red Sea calamari was cooked to perfection. Eating the prawns and beef fresh off the grill was the most decadent treat.
The resort is also home to an Indian restaurant called Zaafran. With its candle-lit tables, live music, and arched windows letting you gaze into the desert night, this is the perfect spot for a romantic evening. The kebabs were melt-in-the-mouth good and the daal was flavourful and rich without being too heavy. The kitchen is led by executive chef Pappu Singh who was delightful. He made an effort to interact with all the guests and ask for feedback from each one. Working with the Oberoi brand for years, he has fine-tuned his craft and the delicious food at Zaafran is a testament to his experience.
If you want to take the romance up a notch, head to the Pergola for more casual dining with unforgettable scenery. Sip on your favourite drink, whether it be one of the many exquisite wines or a classic cocktail, while taking in the mesmerising views. The resort also has a sports bar with several local and international brands to choose from, including a homegrown organic ginger liqueur that is the perfect digestif.
Things to do
There are many activities you can take part in without leaving the property. The most exciting one for adrenaline chasers is scuba diving. The resort has an on-site Professional Association of Diving Instructors certified diving centre.
If you tire yourself out swimming in the gorgeous infinity pool, you can indulge in some recovery and rejuvenation therapies at the resort spa. Situated not too far from the suites, the spa has everything you need to help you disconnect. On top of the multiple standard treatments on offer, visitors can also enjoy ayurveda-inspired rituals. These are 5,000-year-old traditional Indian energy cleansing processes that promote holistic health.
Apart from the infinity pool, the resort also has two whirlpools and a splash pool for kids. There is a fully equipped gym and a packed timetable of workout classes to help you keep your fitness journey on track during the holiday.
There are plenty of off-site activities the resort can arrange too. Depending on how adventurous you feel, you can opt to go on a quad bike ride, desert safari or take a day trip to the city of Luxor to immerse yourself in Ancient Egyptian beauty.
The verdict
The Oberoi Beach Resort, Sahl Hasheesh is the perfect place for those who love modernity but value traditionalism too. The quiet luxury of the property helps guests to de-stress and unwind, without compromising on service. The level of hospitality and the hotel’s commitment to honouring cultural heritage is what makes this place a cut above the rest.
Deeya was a guest of the Oberoi Beach Resort, Sahl Hasheesh, oberoihotels.com
Deeya Sonalkar joined The Week as audience editor in 2025. She is in charge of The Week's social media platforms as well as providing audience insight and researching online trends.
Deeya started her career as a digital intern at Elle India in Mumbai, where she oversaw the title's social media and employed SEO tools to maximise its visibility, before moving to the UK to pursue a master's in marketing at Brunel University. She took up a role as social media assistant at MailOnline while doing her degree. After graduating, she jumped into the role of social media editor at London's The Standard, where she spent more than a year bringing news stories from the capital to audiences online. She is passionate about sociocultural issues and very enthusiastic about film and culinary arts.
