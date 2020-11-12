The daily gossip: The Weeknd will play the Super Bowl halftime show, the CMAs are a health hazard, and more

Apparently the Super Bowl is still happening, and The Weeknd will perform

The NFL has revealed which artist will try to pull together a pandemic-friendly Super Bowl halftime performance next year: The Weeknd. The singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, is set to perform during the Super Bowl LV halftime show, the NFL said on Thursday. "We all grow up watching the world's biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position," he said in a statement. "I'm humbled, honored, and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year." Well, ideally the stage won't actually be "infamous" next year, as The Weeknd's navigates the challenges of performing mid-pandemic. Super Bowl LV is scheduled to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Feb. 7. [NFL.com, The Week]