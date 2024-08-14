The peaceful archipelago that may take up arms
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has left the Åland Islands 'peculiarly vulnerable'
Once regarded as a "beacon of peace" and Europe's "most cooperative islands", an archipelago in the Baltic Sea is now debating whether to reverse its demilitarised status.
In the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Finland's undefended Åland Islands have become Nato's "weak spot" against Vladimir Putin, said The Times.
'Existential threat'
The self-governing archipelago, "stretching across the middle of the Baltic Sea", officially belongs to Finland but its residents speak Swedish, noted Bloomberg. The location is "covered in timber fishing huts and sauna shacks", said The Telegraph and until recently it was often praised for its serenity, which offers an "unhurried" existence for islanders.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
"Surrounded by sea and forest", the 6,700 islands are "idyllic", said the BBC in 2021, praising them for a "peacefulness" that "runs deeper" than their setting but now that tranquillity is under threat.
The islanders' "unhurried existence" has been "complicated" by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, said The Times. Now, said Bloomberg, there are "growing concerns" over the "crucial maritime gateway" and potential threats to shipping routes worth $160 billion annually.
With Finland now a member of NATO and Moscow "jostling to assert its rights in the region", some say the "unusual set up" has become the Nordic country's "greatest vulnerability", offering Russia an "open field" should it ever decide to invade.
These fears have already transformed the lives of coastguards. Previously, their role involved "inspecting pleasure boats and perhaps fishing out the odd drunk tourist", said The Telegraph, but now they're "on alert" for potential Russian spies or saboteurs. "Everything has become more intense," one told the broadsheet.
Mikael Boden, the head of the Swedish armed forces, believes Putin has "both eyes" on the Swedish island of Gotland and "probably...the Åland Islands as well". A recent joint statement by British and Baltic diplomats said that Russia may in a few years "pivot" from the war in Ukraine to an “existential” invasion of the Baltic Sea. This has opened up a debate over whether the islands should change their status.
Peculiar vulnerability
The Åland Islands have been demilitarised since 1856. Undefended, the islands, which control access to the Gulf of Finland and the Gulf of Bothnia, represent a "peculiar vulnerability" in the Baltic, said The Times.
Some are calling for the islands to be remilitarised as Sweden did with Gotland Island in 2014, re-introducing permanent troops, adding tanks and reactivating air defence systems.
"The demilitarised status only benefits Russia," Pekka Toveri, a Finnish MEP for the governing National Coalition Party and a former major general in the Finnish Defence Forces, told The Times. "Why would we do anything that benefits Russia in the current day and time?"
Some are describing the Åland Islands as the Baltics' "Achilles heel", said The Telegraph, "pointing out that whoever controls them can block maritime access to the Gulf of Bothnia and the Gulf of Finland".
But dismantling layers of international demilitarisation agreements would be "complex", said Bloomberg. Polls suggest the move would be unpopular among most of the 30,000 residents and is "unlikely for now".
There is "little appetite" for "sullying the red cliffs, sauna resorts and pine forests" with "military bases or air defence batteries", agreed The Telegraph.
So instead, the focus is on "vigilance and contingency planning" and a government minister said the country has prepared for a range of scenarios including an attempt by Russia to take control of the Baltic Sea, to more limited operations.
Islanders "don't have to be afraid", said Jörgen Pettersson, the speaker of the lagting, the Åland Islands parliament in the capital of Mariehamn. "We don't really see the point of being nervous", he added, as "we managed storms and we managed unforeseen things that have happened over the years".
Given Finland's expertise in "some of the trickiest waters to navigate in Europe", a Russian attack on the islands "would be unlikely to end well", according to Jyri Lavikainen, a research fellow at the Finnish Institute of International Affairs and army reservist. "We'd be happy to help them commit suicide," he said.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
'Melted medicine'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
Yazz Collective hotel review: beachside bliss on the Turquoise Coast
The Week Recommends Switch off from everyday stress in this exclusive beach resort, accessible only by boat, on Turkey's southwestern coast
By Adrienne Wyper, The Week UK Published
-
The Iraqi bill to lower the age of marriage for girls to nine
The Explainer Politicians and activists are protesting the conservative bill, which would give religious leaders more power over personal affairs
By Abby Wilson Published
-
What can Ukraine gain from Russia incursion?
Today's Big Question Gamble to boost morale, improve negotiating position and show the West it can still win is 'paying off – for now'
By Elliott Goat, The Week UK Published
-
Who would fight Europe's war against Russia?
Today's Big Question Western armies are struggling to recruit and retain soldiers amid fears Moscow's war in Ukraine may spread across Europe
By Abby Wilson Published
-
How Russia trains its deep undercover spies
The Explainer Moscow's elite 'illegal' sleeper agents pose as foreigners and live under false identities known as 'legends', often for decades
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Are Ukraine's F-16 fighter jets too little too late?
Today's Big Question US-made aircraft are 'significant improvement' on Soviet-era weaponry but long delay and lack of trained pilots could undo advantage against Russia
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Ukraine's stolen children
Under the Radar Officially 20,000 children have been detained since Russia's invasion in 2022, but the true number is likely to be far higher
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Will Russian advance in Kharkiv prove decisive in Ukraine war?
Today's Big Question Recent gains in northeast could be 'a momentary setback' or a 'turning point', as Kyiv counts the cost of US delay
By Elliott Goat, The Week UK Published
-
Is Russia jamming GPS in the Baltics?
Under The Radar Satellite location signals are vital for aviation safety but they are 'vulnerable to blocking or distortion'
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Aid to Ukraine: too little, too late?
Talking Point House of Representatives finally 'met the moment' but some say it came too late
By The Week UK Published