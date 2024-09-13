College admissions data reveals early effects of affirmative action's end

A sneak peek at how the Supreme Court's decision has panned out

Memorial Hall on the Harvard University campus
Some are anticipating major changes to diversity on campuses like Harvard University's
(Image credit: Bloomberg / Contributor / Getty Images)
Theara Coleman, The Week US
By
published

Enrollment data for the first round of college students affected by the outlawing of affirmative action has been slowly disseminating over the past few weeks. As academia reckons with the impact of the Supreme Court's decision, the spotlight is exceptionally bright on elite schools like Harvard University. The college was at the center of the lawsuit that led to the landmark decision, which accused Harvard of discriminating against Asian American applicants while favoring other minority groups. The slowly emerging data should illuminate whether the decision has caused a shift in campus diversity.

Schools share data on the class of 2028

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
In The Spotlight Higher Education Diversity Harvard College Admissions
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸