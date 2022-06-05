'We must not humiliate Russia,' says French President Emmanuel Macron

In an interview published Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron said allowing Russia to save face could help bring a negotiated end to the war in Ukraine. "We must not humiliate Russia so that the day when the fighting stops we can build an exit ramp through diplomatic means," he said.

Macron also said he believes France has a role to play as a "mediating power" in the peace process.

The French president's remarks drew swift condemnation from Ukraine. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted that "[c]alls to avoid humiliation of Russia can only humiliate France and every other country that would call for it."

On Friday, President Biden declined to rule out a negotiated settlement that would require Ukraine to cede territory to Russia in exchange for peace.

Russian forces are close to capturing the entirety of Luhansk Oblast. The twin cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk form the last major pocket of Ukrainian resistance in Luhansk.

Russian forces seized control of most of the city last week, but Sievierodonetsk Mayor Oleksandr Striuk said Saturday that, following a Ukrainian counteroffensive, Sievierodonetsk's residential districts were "divided in half" between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

"Street battles are being fought, which is accompanied by constant artillery shelling. The situation is quite tense, but there is hope and confidence in our armed forces that everything will work out. The city remains Ukrainian," Striuk said.