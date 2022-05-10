What are Ukraine's chances of joining the EU?

The European Commission will respond to Ukraine's European Union membership bid next month, commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday, teeing up a key next step in Kyiv's accession process. Here's everything you need to know: What does it take to become a member of the EU? Quite a lot. Any country wishing to join the EU must successfully complete 35 accession "chapters" covering everything from "judicial independence to aligning foreign policy with the EU and deep economic and financial changes," The Wall Street Journal wrote in March. Skip advert First, a country must submit an application to the Council of the European Union, one of the bloc's legislative bodies. After taking into account the opinion of the European Commission — the EU's executive body — the council can then decide to grant a country "candidate" status, but only if all 27 EU member states agree. Once that happens, the candidate country begins negotiating with the EU, "during which time it has to satisfy the EU's membership criteria, known as the "'Copenhagen Criteria,'" writes The Washington Post. These political, economic, and administrative criteria cover things like the stability of a candidate country's democratic institutions, its economy, and its ability to take on the obligations of membership, according to the European Commission website. Once the commission can verify that a candidate country has satisfied the necessary criteria, the council then, with the blessing of every EU member, closes negotiations. Next, the EU's other legislative body — the European Parliament — gives its consent. Only if a candidate country manages to successfully clear all of these steps can it sign a treaty (which must also be signed and ratified by all 27 members) with the EU.

By the early 2000s, the EU had welcomed 10 new members — Czechia, Cyprus, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Slovenia, and Slovakia. The bloc now boasts Bulgaria, Croatia, and Romania among its ranks, as well. The United Kingdom left the EU in 2020 following the Brexit vote. Though the EU touts democracy as one of its many founding values, some have argued that the government of Hungary presents just as much of a threat to the bloc as Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, as Yasmeen Serhan wrote for The Atlantic in April. Last month, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, an ally of Putin's, won re-election yet again, meaning four more years of what scholars have called "a 'soft' or 'competitive' autocracy" in an EU member state, Serhan reports. And so long as the EU "continues to overlook, much less subsidize, autocracy within it," Serhan adds, "the whole European project is at stake."