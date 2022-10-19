Why your Thanksgiving turkey will be more expensive, explained

Your Thanksgiving turkey is going to be a lot pricier this year. The avian flu epidemic has taken a terrible toll on the nation's turkey farms this year — "the virus has already eliminated more than 6 million turkeys nationwide, about 14 percent of the nation's total turkey production," The Washington Post reports.

The situation is producing, among other things, some very bad puns: "Thanksgiving turkey prices this year will put you in a 'fowl' mood," San Diego's CBS8 warned viewers. But the effect is real. Turkey prices are already up 73 percent compared to last year — almost $2 a pound for a typical bird, up from $1.15. What is the avian flu, and how much will it affect America's holiday celebrations? Here's everything you need to know:

What is the avian flu?

It's a virus that seems to affect mostly birds — naturally — and it's really terrible for them. "The highly pathogenic viruses spread quickly and may kill nearly an entire poultry flock within 48 hours," the Centers for Disease Control says on its explainer page. Even less-dangerous versions of the virus "may cause only mild symptoms such as ruffled feathers or a drop in egg production."

What is going on with the current outbreak?

A deadly version of the virus is circulating now. "More than 47 million birds have died due to infections and cullings" Reuters reports. Just about any place that keeps a population of domesticated birds, including farms, zoos, and animal rehabilitation centers, "have scrambled to put new precautions in place, moving vulnerable birds inside and suspending public programs."

"This year's avian influenza outbreak is the worst the United States has experienced since 2015, the last time the country was hit hard by bird flu," The New York Times reports. That year, roughly 50 million birds either died from the illness or were slaughtered to prevent its spread.

Why is it spreading so fast?

No one is entirely sure, but there are theories — including the possibility that the virus has mutated and adapted. "Scientists believe wild migratory birds brought the virus to North America at the beginning of the year and have spread the virus to more than 40 wild bird species," NPR reports.