The changing world of the British teenager

Not so long ago they were treated simply as mini-adults but today’s teens are governed by complex regulations

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Kevin and Perry
Comedian Harry Enfield created stereotypical teenagers in 1990 with his character Kevin, left, and his best friend Perry
(Image credit: George Bodnar / Comic Relief / Getty Images)

More young people will be able to vote in the next general election but many of them won’t be able to smoke on the way home – Keir Starmer’s reign has signalled drastic changes in the lives of British teenagers.

While rights and participation have been expanded by lowering the voting age to 16, young people are also facing increased protection and regulation, with limits being imposed on tobacco and social media use.

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

 
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 