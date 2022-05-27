Mark Meadows reportedly burned papers after meeting with GOP lawmaker

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows reportedly burned papers in his office after meeting with GOP Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, a former Meadows aide told the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Cassidy Hutchinson, Meadow's aide at the time, said she saw him destroy the documents after his conversation with Perry, who was working to challenge the 2020 election. The meeting arrived in the weeks following Election Day, reports Politico, who could not independently confirm Hutchinson's account. It's unclear at the moment if Hutchinson revealed what specific papers were burnt, and if their destruction went against federal records laws.

The individual familiar with the testimony said the congressional investigators questioned Hutchinson about the issue for over 90 minutes in a recent deposition, per Politico.

In May, the select committee subpoenaed Perry and four other Republican lawmakers — including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) — after they refused to voluntarily cooperate with the panel's investigation. Perry's compliance deadline is Friday. Read more at Politico.