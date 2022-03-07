Rocketman star Taron Egerton says he's 'completely fine' after collapsing on stage during play

Saturday night wasn't alright for Rocketman star Taron Egerton — but he's bouncing back.

The actor over the weekend collapsed on stage during the first performance of his new play Cock in London, leading his understudy to have to finish the show. Egerton was tended to by a doctor who was in the audience, according to Deadline.

On Instagram, Egerton said he's "completely fine," despite a "slightly sore neck and a bruised ego," and he vowed to return to the show and complete his next performance.

"I've decided to put a positive spin on it and I would appreciate it if anyone who was in the theatre last night just said that I gave such a committed, electrifying performance that my body couldn't handle it and checked out," the actor joked. "That being said, apparently you're meant to actually do the full show and not just three quarters of it. So I'll be back with a vengeance tomorrow night."

Egerton, who won a Golden Globe for his performance as Elton John in Rocketman, also thanked the understudy, Joel Harper Jackson, who stepped in to finish the performance. "Joel is an amazing actor and a lovely person," he wrote. "Thank you Joel."

The play is now in previews, but the next performance is set to take place on Monday night. Break a leg, Taron!