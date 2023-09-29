The week’s best photojournalism
A steaming volcano, a giant crater and more
Texas and Yelp are suing each other over crisis pregnancy centers
Talking Point A battle over free speech and abortion rights heads to court
By Joel Mathis Published
Dianne Feinstein, history-making Democratic US senator, dies at 90
The Explainer Her colleagues celebrate her legacy as a trailblazer who cleared the path for other women to follow
By Theara Coleman Published
Why is the government on the brink of a shutdown?
Today's Big Question GOP infighting is bringing the country to a standstill, but even Republicans aren't entirely sure why
By Rafi Schwartz Published
Astronomy Photographer of the Year offers vibrant look at universe
In Pictures Shortlisted entries for annual competition are out of this world
By Rebekah Evans Published
Best shots from National Geographic Traveller photography award
In Pictures Snaps of stunning stags, fantastic food and wild water among winners of the magazine’s annual UK and Ireland competition
By Richard Windsor Published
Ocean Art: winning shots from underwater photo competition
In Pictures Thousands of photographers showcased their skills with images of the marine world
By Julia O'Driscoll Published
Stunning snaps from the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Award
In Pictures Voting is now open for the prestigious Natural History Museum award
By Jamie Timson Published
Best shots: Nature TTL Photographer of the Year Awards 2021
In Pictures Photographers explore ocean depths and wild terrains in 2021 awards
By The Week Staff Last updated
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2018
Speed Read
By The Week Staff Published