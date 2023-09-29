The week’s best photojournalism

A steaming volcano, a giant crater and more

Anahi Valenzuela
A volcano.

The Villarrica volcano shoots fire in Santiago, Chile

(Image credit: Sebastian Escobar / AFP via Getty Images)

Moon.

A full moon appears next to a television tower in Frankfurt, Germany

(Image credit: Michael Probst / AP)

Golf.

A wooden tee bounces after a shot during a woman's golf tournament in Finca Cortesin

(Image credit: Bernat Armangue / AP )

Fencing.

Two female fencers compete during the women's Epee individual table of 32 fencing event in Hangzhou, China

(Image credit: Wang Zhao / AFP via Getty Images)

A crater.

A Russian rocket leaves behind a large crater at a residential neighborhood in Kostiantynivka, Ukraine

(Image credit: Alex Babenko / AP)

A banquet.

Guests attend a banquet at the Palace of Versailles in France

(Image credit: Daniel Leal / Pool/ AFP via Getty Images)

A pedestrian.

A man walks along the streets of central London

(Image credit: Henry Nicholls / AFP via Getty Images)

Performers.

Performers walk out holding umbrellas during the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China

(Image credit: Vincent Thian / AP)

Ultra Orthodox Jews.

Ultra Orthodox Jews walk near the Sukkah in Mea Shearim

(Image credit: Menahem Kahana / AFP via Getty Images)

A pedestrian.

A pedestrian walks across the street while it rains in New York

(Image credit: Andres Kudacki / AP)

MotoGP riders.

Two Prima Pramac Racing MotoGP riders compete during a MiniBike race in Motegi, Japan

(Image credit: Toshifumi Kitamura / AFP via Getty Images)

A Football player.

Los Angeles Rams' Tutu Atwell reaches for the end zone during a football game in Cincinnati

(Image credit: Darron Cummings / AP )

Anahi Valenzuela
Anahi Valenzuela

Anahi is the editorial assistant at The Week and a graduate from the University of California, Berkeley. She enjoys reading and attempting to cook new recipes. 

