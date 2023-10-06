The week’s best photojournalism

A crowd of colorful chicks, a former US president on trial and more

Anahi Valenzuela
published

Chicks.

A street vendor sells artificially colored chicks in Beirut, Lebanon

(Image credit: Hassan Ammar / AP)

A surfer.

A child carries a surfboard in Robertsport, Liberia

(Image credit: John Wessels / AFP via Getty Images)

A stag.

A stag is spotted roaring in Richmond Park, London

(Image credit: Adrian Dennis / AFP via Getty Images)

A statue.

Prelates attend a mass in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican

(Image credit: Andrew Medichini / AP)

Runners.

Runners prepare for a race during the Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China from Sept. 23 to Oct. 8, 2023

(Image credit: Hector Retamal / AFP via Getty Images)

Donald Trump.

Former President Donald Trump sits on trial in New York

(Image credit: Seth Wenig / AP)

A ride.

People ride an attraction on the last day of Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany 

(Image credit: Angelika Warmuth / Reuters )

Ekaterina Voronina.

Uzbekistan's Ekaterina Voronina competes in the long jump during the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China

(Image credit: William West / AFP via Getty Images)

Protesters.

Protesters gather in front of police in Accra, Ghana 

(Image credit: Misper Apawu / AP)

Daykol Romero.

Soccer player Daykol Romero gives his jersey to fans in Banfield, Argentina

(Image credit: Luis Robayo / Getty Images)

A taxi.

A taxi driver carries goods as he heads towards Monrovia 

(Image credit: John Wessels / AFP via Getty Images)

A man and a cat.

An agent from Mexico's National Institute of Migration stops to pet a cat near the Rio Bravo 

(Image credit: Jose Luis Gonzalez / Reuters)

Photography

Anahi is the editorial assistant at The Week and a graduate from the University of California, Berkeley. She enjoys reading and attempting to cook new recipes. 

