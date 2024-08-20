Biden passes the torch to Harris on DNC's first night

The president gave an emotional speech, citing his political efforts and urging voters to choose Kamala Harris

President Joe Biden speaks at DNC
"I love my job, but I love my country more," Biden said
(Image credit: Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

President Joe Biden closed out the first night of the Democratic National Convention with an emotional speech recapping his accomplishments and urging voters to elect Vice President Kamala Harris and "beat Donald Trump." Biden's valedictory address in Chicago capped a night of speeches by Hillary Clinton, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr and UAW President Shawn Fain in a "Trump's a scab!" T-shirt, among others. 

Speed Read Kamala Harris Joe Biden Democratic National Convention 2024 Presidential Election
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
