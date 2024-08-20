Biden passes the torch to Harris on DNC's first night

What happened

President Joe Biden closed out the first night of the Democratic National Convention with an emotional speech recapping his accomplishments and urging voters to elect Vice President Kamala Harris and "beat Donald Trump." Biden's valedictory address in Chicago capped a night of speeches by Hillary Clinton, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr and UAW President Shawn Fain in a "Trump's a scab!" T-shirt, among others.

Who said what

Biden "formally passed the torch" to Harris in front of a cheering crowd that greeted him with a four-minute standing ovation, The Washington Post said, a "bittersweet moment that marks the unofficial end of his half-century in politics." The 81-year-old president "basked in the applause," even if the "adulation was as much about his decision to step aside" for the younger Harris, Politico said. He then embraced both Harris and "the role he'd long resisted: passing the baton."



"I love my job, but I love my country more," Biden said. Choosing Harris as his vice president was the "best decision I made my whole career," he added. "She's tough. She's experienced. And she has enormous integrity."



"America, I gave my best to you" for 50 years, Biden concluded. "I've been too young to be in the Senate" and "too old to stay as president. But I hope you know how grateful I am to all of you."

What next?

Biden left the convention for a family vacation in California, and after he "lays low for the rest of the month, the president and his senior advisers have fixated on the finishing touches of his career," Politico said. Harris will accept the Democratic nomination on Thursday.