Top Sunak aide Craig Williams bet on general election date

Parliamentary private secretary to the PM apologises for £100 'flutter' as gambling watchdog inquiry gets underway

Conservative MP Craig Williams
David Cameron described Williams's actions as 'very foolish'
Rishi Sunak's closest parliamentary aide placed a £100 bet on a July election just three days before the date of the snap poll was announced.

The gamble is "likely to be highly embarrassing" for the PM, who has been "accused of presiding over a calamitous general election campaign", said The Guardian.

