Democrats begin DNC united behind Harris, split on Gaza

What happened

Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Gov. Tim Walz arrived in Chicago for the Democratic National Convention, where they will be ceremonially nominated for president and vice president, respectively. Before flying into the Windy City, Harris and Walz took a short campaign bus tour through swing-state Pennsylvania.

Who said what

The Democratic National Convention will open with President Joe Biden "speaking in prime time as he passes the torch" to Harris, Axios said. Democrats will celebrate Biden's accomplishments "as he in turn makes the case for the Harris presidency," the Chicago Sun-Times said. But "even as feel-good displays of joy and confidence are set to dominate" the DNC, The New York Times said, Israel's war in Gaza is "bitterly dividing the Democratic establishment from its left flank," and protests are expected inside and outside the convention center.



"I very much consider us the underdog," Harris told reporters in Pennsylvania. Nominees usually get a polling bump from their conventions, but Harris "stole Donald Trump's Republican convention bounce" and she's entering the DNC "not just with momentum, but with a slight advantage over Trump nationally and in most key battleground states," Politico said. Trump is "still well within striking distance," but "historically, voters' preferences are typically all-but-solidified at the conclusion of the conventions."

What next?

Along with Biden's keynote address, 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton is speaking Monday night. Tuesday's lineup includes former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, and former President Bill Clinton will speak before Walz on Wednesday. Harris is scheduled to give her acceptance speech Thursday night.