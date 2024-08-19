Democrats begin DNC united behind Harris, split on Gaza

Harris will be formally confirmed as her party's nominee as the Democratic National Convention begins in Chicago

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz campaign in Western Pennsylvania
Harris and Walz took a short campaign bus tour through swing-state Pennsylvania before heading to Chicago
(Image credit: Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Gov. Tim Walz arrived in Chicago for the Democratic National Convention, where they will be ceremonially nominated for president and vice president, respectively. Before flying into the Windy City, Harris and Walz took a short campaign bus tour through swing-state Pennsylvania.

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

