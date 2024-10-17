Italy passes strict ban on international surrogacy

It is now illegal for Italians to use surrogate mothers abroad or work in foreign fertility clinics that facilitate such pregnancies

Italians protest ban on international surrogacy
"The law will make it virtually impossible for gay fathers to have children"
(Image credit: Simona Granati - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Italy's far-right government Wednesday passed one of Europe's most restrictive bans on international surrogacy, making it illegal for Italians to use surrogate mothers abroad or work in foreign fertility clinics that facilitate such pregnancies. Domestic surrogacy has been prohibited under Italian law for two decades.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸