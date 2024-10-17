Italy passes strict ban on international surrogacy
It is now illegal for Italians to use surrogate mothers abroad or work in foreign fertility clinics that facilitate such pregnancies
What happened
Italy's far-right government Wednesday passed one of Europe's most restrictive bans on international surrogacy, making it illegal for Italians to use surrogate mothers abroad or work in foreign fertility clinics that facilitate such pregnancies. Domestic surrogacy has been prohibited under Italian law for two decades.
Who said what
Italy's conservatives have framed the new law as helping protect the "dignity" of mothers, but critics call it a "crackdown by the government on LGBT families, as the law will make it virtually impossible for gay fathers to have children," The New York Times said. Same-sex couples are already banned from adoption. The new law "goes further" than surrogacy bans common in Europe, "classifying surrogacy as a rare universal crime that transcends borders, like terrorism or genocide," The Washington Post said. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni — "a single mother who never married the father of her daughter — has vowed to amplify 'traditional family' values." Italy's continued criminalization of surrogacy stands against a "backdrop of falling birthrates," Reuters said, "with national statistics institute ISTAT saying in March that births had dropped to a record low in 2023 — the 15th consecutive annual decline."
What next?
Italy's new law, punishable by up to two years in prison and 1 million euros ($1.1 million) in fines, is so far-reaching, it's "unclear if it could withstand legal challenges," the Times said. Any potential prosecution could "trigger constitutional challenges" and "diplomatic tensions," and getting proof from abroad would face high hurdles.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
Harris spars on Fox News, Trump does Univision
Speed Read Kamala Harris' Fox News debut was a play to get her message across to millions of conservative-leaning voters
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
The Other Place: an 'excruciatingly funny' and 'shockingly frank' take on Antigone
The Week Recommends Alexander Zeldin's retelling of the ancient Greek tragedy is 'sucker-punch theatre'
By The Week UK Published
-
Erdem Moralioglu on rare first editions: a tip for fellow bibliophiles
The Blend The fashion designer inspired by Chatsworth House and Maria Callas makes room at home and studio for his love of collectible literature
By Felix Bischof Published
-
Harris spars on Fox News, Trump does Univision
Speed Read Kamala Harris' Fox News debut was a play to get her message across to millions of conservative-leaning voters
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
India and Canada expel diplomats amid murder row
Speed Read New Delhi denies allegations linking Indian intelligence services to assassination of Sikh separatist last year
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Israel hits UN peacekeepers in Lebanon, bombs Beirut
Speed Read Israeli forces have fired at three United Nations positions in Lebanon
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Georgia top court reinstates abortion ban
Speed Read The Georgia Supreme Court moved to restore the state's six-week abortion ban. Many women do not yet know they are pregnant at six weeks.
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Harris storms media with '60 Minutes,' Stern, podcasts
Speed Read The Democratic candidate is doing a blitz of interviews with less-traditional media
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Israel marks Oct. 7 attack, hits Lebanon, Gaza
Speed Read It has been one year since Hamas attacked Israel festival goers, sparking an escalating conflict in the Middle East
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
UK cedes Chagos Islands to Mauritius, minus US base
Speed Read Mauritius has long argued it was forced to give up the islands in 1965 in return for independence from Britain
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Liz Cheney campaigns with Harris in Wisconsin
Speed Read The pair does not agree on much politically, but they share an anti-Trump stance
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published