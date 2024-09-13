Judge axes North Dakota's near-total abortion ban

A judge in the Republican-dominated state overturned the ban, citing a woman's 'fundamental right'

Abortion rights protesters in front of Supreme Court in June 2024
The victory is bittersweet: some women will now be able to get abortions in hospitals, but the closest abortion clinic is in Minnesota
(Image credit: Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

What happened

A North Dakota judge overturned the state's near-total ban on abortion yesterday, ruling that the 2023 law violated several guarantees in the state constitution, including a "fundamental right to choose abortion" up to fetal viability, or about 24 weeks into pregnancy.

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
