The Rachel Reeves–Sabrina Carpenter freebies row

Chancellor under fire for accepting gifted tickets to sell-out concert amid planned government spending cuts

Rachel Reeves, UK chancellor of the exchequer, during a Bloomberg Television interview in London
The story threatens to reignite the row over MPs receiving freebies after last year's public outcry
(Image credit: Jason Alden / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By
published

This was unlikely to be an easy week for Rachel Reeves, with tomorrow's Spring Statement likely to include controversial spending cuts. "But things are going from bad to worse for the beleaguered chancellor," said The Spectator, after "yet more Labour ministers hit out" at her latest freebie.

Housing Minister Matthew Pennycook has "taken a pop" at Reeves accepting gifted tickets to a Sabrina Carpenter concert earlier this month, saying it wasn't "appropriate". The Labour MP for Greenwich and Woolwich (where the O2 is located) told LBC: "If I want to go to a concert at the O2 I'll pay for it."

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

