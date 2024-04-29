Rwanda plan: Home Office launches surprise sweep to fill first flights

Lib Dem spokesman condemns 'cruel gimmick', but Sunak says plan is already having deterrent effect

Migrants escorted by British immigration enforcement officers
Migrants escorted by British immigration enforcement officers after being picked up in the Channel
(Image credit: Ben Stansall / AFP via Getty Images)
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK
published
Contributions from
Rebecca Messina, The Week UK

The Home Office has launched a UK-wide operation to detain asylum seekers for the first deportation flights to Rwanda.

The sweep comes "weeks earlier than expected", said The Guardian, which broke the story. Asylum seekers selected for removal will be detained during regular scheduled appointments with Home Office officials, and immigration enforcement agents "will also pick people up nationwide".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Rwanda Migration Rishi Sunak Speed Read Illegal Immigration Home Office
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Arion McNicoll, The Week UK

Arion McNicoll is a freelance writer at The Week Digital and was previously the UK website’s editor. He has also held senior editorial roles at CNN, The Times and The Sunday Times. Along with his writing work, he co-hosts “Today in History with The Retrospectors”, Rethink Audio’s flagship daily podcast, and is a regular panellist (and occasional stand-in host) on “The Week Unwrapped”. He is also a judge for The Publisher Podcast Awards.

With contributions from
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸