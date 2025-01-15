South Korea arrests impeached president

Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been detained, making him the first sitting president to be arrested in the country's history

What happened

Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was detained for questioning today, six hours after more than 3,000 police officers staged a predawn raid on the barricaded presidential compound in Seoul. An attempt to arrest Yoon on Jan. 3 was thwarted when about 100 anticorruption police were turned back by his presidential guard.



