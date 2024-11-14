Will Donald Trump wreck the Brexit deal?

President-elect's victory could help UK's reset with the EU, but a trade deal to dodge his threatened tariffs could hinder it

Illustration of Keir Starmer, Donald Trump, a map of Europe and the &#039;Get Brexit Done&#039; slogan
Keir Starmer is trying to court both closer ties with the EU and free trade with the US, but a global trade war may force him to pick a side
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

As Keir Starmer attempts a "reset" of post-Brexit relations with the EU, Donald Trump's re-election – and the trade war he risks with the tariffs he's threatened – looms over negotiations.

The prime minister has promised to improve Britain's relationship with Brussels. He is pursuing deals on security and defence, while still working with the US president-elect on improving trade with the US (the UK's biggest trade partner) – despite Labour's staunch support of the Democrats.



Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

