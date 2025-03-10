Will Reform UK in-fighting check the party's momentum?

Party split goes beyond 'clash of personalities' to 'differences of policy instinct'

Reform UK MP Rupert Lowe in a crowd of people
Reform MP Rupert Lowe (above) has been suspended following allegations of violence and bullying, which he denies
(Image credit: Mark Lear / Alamy Live News )
By
published

Bitter in-fighting has broken out within Nigel Farage's Reform UK party, culminating in the suspension of one of its five MPs, Rupert Lowe.

Lowe, who represents Great Yarmouth, had the party whip withdrawn following allegations of "serious bullying" in his parliamentary office, and of "threats of physical violence", now reported to the police, against the party chair, Zia Yusuf.

Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.

