Quiz of The Week: 14 - 20 September
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
From another foiled apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump to exploding pagers targeting members of Hezbollah, it has certainly been a tumultuous week in world affairs. Elsewhere, central Europe continued to feel the force of destructive flooding, and Kashmir had its first regional elections as a regular state of India since losing its semi-autonomous status in 2019.
And now, find out how closely you’ve been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.
1. Which show won a record-breaking 18 Emmy awards at this year's ceremony?
- "Shogun"
- "The Bear"
- "Only Murders in the Building"
- "The Crown"
2. Nearly 100,000 Arizona residents may be prohibited from voting in state elections for which reason?
- Expired driver’s licence
- Not voting in the last election
- Unpaid parking tickets
- No proof of citizenship
3. What percentage of Japan's population is 65 or older, according to newly released figures?
- 21.7%
- 29.3%
- 34.8%
- 41.5%
4. Amazon Prime's new miniseries "A Very Royal Scandal" focuses on the real-life drama around which royal?
- Prince Harry
- Princess Diana
- Prince Andrew
- The Duke of Windsor
5. Big Four accounting firm PwC has announced plans to roll out what workplace change?
- Four-day weeks
- Employee surveillance
- A ban on remote working
- On-site childcare
6. Which US Supreme Court justice is under scrutiny over a leaked memo in which they appeared to push for Donald Trump to receive immunity?
- John Roberts
- Clarence Thomas
- Amy Coney Barrett
- Neil Gorsuch
7. The UK Labour Party is "interested" in Italy's policy of sending asylum seekers rescued at sea to which country?
- Greece
- Turkey
- Albania
- Serbia
8. Which social media platform has introduced "teen accounts" in response to parental concerns?
- TikTok
- Snapchat
9. Court proceedings have begun in media tycoon Rupert Murdoch's battle to pass on his empire to which of his children, hand-picked as his heir?
- James
- Elisabeth
- Lachlan
- Prudence
10. Which content creator is facing a lawsuit for alleged mistreatment of contestants on their forthcoming game show?
- Liza Koshy
- Logan Paul
- PewDiePie
- MrBeast
1. "Shogun"
FX's adaptation of James Clavell's epic tale of feudal Japan swept the boards, picking up the award for best drama, as well as best actor and actress awards for Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai. The previous record – 13 – was held by "John Adams", HBO's 2008 prestige mini-series about the life of the founding father.
2. No proof of citizenship
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer asked the Arizona Supreme Court to block nearly 100,000 residents from voting because the state has no evidence they submitted proof of citizenship as required under a 2004 state law.
3. 29.3%
Almost a third of Japan's population is now aged 65 or over, totalling around 36.25 million people – and with birth rates in the country stubbornly low, it's unclear who is going to support the swelling ranks of retirees in the future. Find out more on this week's episode of The Week Unwrapped podcast.
4. Prince Andrew
The show is a dramatisation of the events around the Duke of York's disastrous 2019 interview with Emily Maitlis on "Newsnight", in which he addressed allegations surrounding his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.
5. Employee surveillance
The firm, which employs more than 360,000 people worldwide, will use surveillance technology to monitor where employees are working from, to monitor office attendance and cut down on unauthorised remote working. PwC joins a growing number of employers turning to tech to keep a closer eye on its staff.
6. John Roberts
The Supreme Court chief justice, long viewed as a moderate presence among the nine members, sent a now-leaked memo to his fellow justices in February in which he critiqued a lower-court decision allowing the case against Donald Trump to proceed despite his claim of presidential immunity.
7. Albania
Keir Starmer's interest in the "Italian plan", brought in under right-wing prime minister Giorgia Meloni, sparked accusations of hypocrisy, given his party's vocal opposition to the Rwanda scheme. Italy says irregular migration has fallen by 62% since the plan was introduced last year.
8. Instagram
Meta announced that all Instagram accounts for users under 18 will be modified to enhance privacy, making them private by default and requiring parental consent for certain settings.
9. Lachlan
At present, Murdoch's four oldest children have equal voting rights over their father's empire when he dies. But Murdoch is fighting to give full control to Lachlan, in a lawsuit that has been compared to the TV show "Succession" – itself allegedly inspired by Murdoch family politics.
10. MrBeast
Five contestants in the YouTuber's upcoming reality series "Beast Games" have filed a class action lawsuit against his production company and Amazon, claiming they received inadequate food, hygiene products and medical care.
