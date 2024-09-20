Quiz of The Week: 14 - 20 September

Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?

Elderly people exercising with wooden dumbbells in the grounds of a temple in Tokyo on Japan&#039;s Respect for the Aged Day
(Image credit: Kazuhiro Nogi / AFP / Getty Images)
By
published

From another foiled apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump to exploding pagers targeting members of Hezbollah, it has certainly been a tumultuous week in world affairs. Elsewhere, central Europe continued to feel the force of destructive flooding, and Kashmir had its first regional elections as a regular state of India since losing its semi-autonomous status in 2019.

