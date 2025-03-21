Quiz of The Week: 15 - 21 March

Find out how closely you've been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.

And don't forget, to get all the news that matters delivered to your inbox every day, sign up for our new daily digital editions: US readers can find out more here, and here if you're a reader in the UK.

1. A SpaceX capsule carrying stranded Nasa astronauts back to Earth splashed down off the coast of which state?

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Florida

Texas

Virginia

Louisiana



2. New evidence suggests the "dark energy" expanding the universe is doing what?

Reversing course

Getting weaker

Getting stronger

Creating black holes



3. Which team won the English Football League's Carabao Cup with a 2-1 victory over Liverpool?

Newcastle United

West Bromwich Albion

Nottingham Forest

Manchester City



4. Oxford University's project to study animal dung to help preserve endangered species is called what?

Poo Zoo

The Dung Project

Save the Faeces

Project Poop



5. Which country's senate has launched an investigation into the arrest of its former president by the International Criminal Court?

South Korea

Myanmar

The Philippines

Sudan



6. Which US state was struck by 32 tornadoes?

Illinois

Ohio

Wisconsin

Mississippi



7. Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump are said to have discussed which sport during their phone call this week?

Ice hockey

American football

Figure skating

Judo



8. A Peruvian fisherman was found alive after drifting at sea for how many days?

42

78

94

103



9. Who was elected as the next president of the International Olympic Committee?

Sebastian Coe

Kirsty Coventry

Prince Feisal Al Hussein

Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr



10. What unusual model helped a Vinted seller go viral for showcasing her unwanted clothes?

A skeleton

A coat rack

A dog

A teddy bear

(Image credit: The Week)

1. Florida

Sunita 'Suni' Williams and Barry 'Butch' Wilmore's eight-day mission on the International Space Station turned into a nine-month stay due to problems with their Boeing Starliner spacecraft. They were brought home along with two other astronauts in a SpaceX capsule this week, and taken for medical check-ups as they begin readjusting to life on Earth.

2. Getting weaker

Scientists working with the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI) presented new evidence supporting the theory that dark energy does not maintain a constant rate of acceleration, but rather appears to be weakening. If borne out, that would suggest the universe may one day stop expanding, or even start contracting.

3. Newcastle United

The Magpies' victory made Eddie Howe the first English manager to win a major trophy in 17 years. In doing so he revived a debate about the dearth of home-grown talent at the top of English football, which last flared up when German Thomas Tuchel was hired to manage the national men's team.

4. Poo Zoo

Scientists involved in Oxford's "Poo Zoo" project are investigating whether animal dung can help preserve endangered species by capturing genetic diversity. The team extracts living cells from animal faeces to study populations and potentially breed animals without using live donors.

5. The Philippines

Senator Imee Marcos, sister of president Ferdinand Marcos Jr, announced an "urgent" investigation into Rodrigo Duterte's arrest. Former president Duterte is being held in connection with alleged human rights abuses, including extrajudicial killings, carried out during his war on drugs while in office between 2016 and 2022.

6. Mississippi

A series of intense tornadoes, wildfires and dust storms devastated the Midwest and South, with Missouri suffering the most casualties with 13 deaths. Although the severe weather is expected to ease, meteorologists warn that more storms could occur in the coming weeks.

7. Ice hockey

During the much-anticipated telephone summit between the leaders, Putin suggested a series of ice hockey matches between NHL players and the stars of the KHL, Russia's domestic league, according to a Kremlin summary of the call. The White House's own recap of the conversation did not include any mention of the sport.

8. 94

Máximo Napa Castro expected to spend a month at sea but was left stranded after his engine failed. He survived by eating cockroaches, birds and turtles before being discovered by an Ecuadorian ship hundreds of miles off the coast.

9. Kirsty Coventry

Zimbabwe-born Coventry, who won three swimming medals at the 2004 Athens Olympics, was chosen to succeed Thomas Bach in the IOC's strict and secretive election. Coventry, currently Zimbabwe's Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, will formally take on the role at a ceremony in June.

10. A teddy bear

Cara O'Brien, from Huntingdon, went viral on Vinted after she used a teddy bear to model her clothes. The brown stuffed bear has "posed in everything from crop tops to mini skirts and dresses" and has helped her earn at least £500 in sales.