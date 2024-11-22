Quiz of The Week: 16 - 22 November
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
Find out how closely you’ve been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.
And don't forget, to get all the news that matters delivered to your inbox every day, sign up for our new daily digital editions: US readers can find out more here, and here if you're a reader in the UK.
1. Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau and which other leader were left out of the G20 summit's group portrait?
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
- Emmanuel Macron
- Narendra Modi
- Giorgia Meloni
- Xi Jinping
2. What did we learn this week about how the universe is expanding?
- It is expanding more quickly
- Its expansion is weakening
- Dark energy no longer affects expansion
- Expansion will stop in a billion years
3. Fans attending early screenings of "Wicked" have been asked to stop doing what?
- Painting themselves green
- Singing along
- Leaking footage on TikTok
- Throwing glitter
4. Which beloved automobile brand unveiled a controversial rebranding?
- Rolls-Royce
- Mini
- Jaguar
- Bentley
5. Which US politician paid tribute to former UK deputy PM John Prescott, who died this week, calling him a "dear friend"?
- Bill Clinton
- Dick Cheney
- Al Gore
- Condoleezza Rice
6. Which US state struck down the nation's first explicit ban on abortion medication?
- Texas
- Arkansas
- Wyoming
- Kentucky
7. The White House has given Ukraine the go-ahead to use which US-supplied missiles for strikes in Russian territory?
- USTAMS
- ATACMS
- CTARMS
- LRSAMS
8. Which fruit duct-taped to a gallery wall has sold for $6.2 million?
- Apple
- Banana
- Grape
- Mango
9. Which singer has objected to the use of their vocals on a new version of "Do They Know It's Christmas"?
- Ed Sheeran
- Sam Smith
- Ellie Goulding
- Chris Martin
10. The voice actor of which Simpsons character announced their retirement?
- Mr Burns
- Lisa Simpson
- Ned Flanders
- Milhouse Van Houten
1. Giorgia Meloni
The three leaders turned up for the G20 summit group photo only to find that it had already been taken. US officials played down rumours that Biden missed the shoot to avoid being pictured alongside Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, and said "logistical issues" had been to blame.
2. Its expansion is weakening
An international consortium of scientists studying dark energy have found that the universe's expansion may not be constant, as previously believed. Their research suggests that dark energy is acting more like Albert Einstein’s theory of relativity and is changing and weakening over time.
3. Singing along
Despite the big screen adaptation garnering middling reviews from critics so far, fans of the musical have been letting their appreciation out a little too loudly for fellow viewers' comfort, leading to a debate on social media about audience etiquette. For those who need to let it out, singalong screenings begin on Christmas Day in the US.
4. Jaguar
The British carmaker's shift to electric-only vehicles has been overshadowed by a more pedestrian change – the way it writes its name. The firm has "seamlessly blended upper and lower case characters in visual harmony" to refer to itself as "JaGUar". We're not sure, either.
5. Al Gore
In a statement, Gore, who was Prescott's US counterpart as vice-president in the Clinton administration, said he would be "forever grateful" for Prescott's role in helping negotiate the Kyoto Protocol on climate change. "I have never worked with anyone in politics – on my side of the pond or his – quite like John Prescott," Gore added.
6. Wyoming
Teton County District Judge Melissa Owens blocked two abortion bans, including the nation's first explicit ban on the use of medication to end pregnancy, saying the laws violated the state constitution's guarantee that adults can make their own healthcare decisions.
7. ATACMS
The reversal in policy follows months of lobbying by Volodymyr Zelenskyy and allows Ukrainian forces to fire Army Tactical Missile System rockets beyond its borders towards targets in Russia. Sergei Lavrov, Russia's foreign minister, said the move was a "signal" the West was looking to escalate the conflict.
8. Banana
Maurizio Cattelan's duct-taped artwork, called "Comedian", was initially estimated to sell for $1.5 million. The piece was purchased by Chinese cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun, who plans to eat the banana as part of a "unique artistic experience".
9. Ed Sheeran
In 2014, the singer-songwriter took part in Band Aid 30, the third recording of the charity single, but has said he was not consulted over the re-use of his voice for Band Aid 40, which will intersperse singers from all three previous versions. Sheeran said his "understanding of the narrative" around the song – which has faced increasing criticism in recent years – had changed.
10. Milhouse Van Houten
Long-time voice actor Pamela Hayden, whose characters also include Sarah Wiggum and school bully Jimbo, has announced her retirement after 35 years and nearly 700 episodes. The show's producers plan to recast the role of Milhouse.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures Firing shells, burning ballots, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
Damian Barr shares his favourite books
The Week Recommends The writer and broadcaster picks works by Alice Walker, Elif Shafak and others
By The Week UK Published
-
The Great Mughals: a 'treasure trove' of an exhibition
The Week Recommends The V&A's new show is 'spell-binding'
By The Week UK Published
-
The Week contest: Werewolf bill
Puzzles and Quizzes
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine solutions - November 29, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - November 29, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine printables - November 29, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - November 29, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 9 - 15 November
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
Magazine solutions - November 22, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - November 22, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine printables - November 22, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - November 22, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
The Week contest: Cheese heist
Puzzles and Quizzes
By The Week US Last updated
-
Quiz of The Week: 2 - 9 November
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published