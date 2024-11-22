Quiz of The Week: 16 - 22 November

Find out how closely you’ve been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.

And don't forget, to get all the news that matters delivered to your inbox every day, sign up for our new daily digital editions: US readers can find out more here, and here if you're a reader in the UK.

1. Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau and which other leader were left out of the G20 summit's group portrait?

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Emmanuel Macron

Narendra Modi

Giorgia Meloni

Xi Jinping



2. What did we learn this week about how the universe is expanding?

It is expanding more quickly

Its expansion is weakening

Dark energy no longer affects expansion

Expansion will stop in a billion years



3. Fans attending early screenings of "Wicked" have been asked to stop doing what?

Painting themselves green

Singing along

Leaking footage on TikTok

Throwing glitter



4. Which beloved automobile brand unveiled a controversial rebranding?

Rolls-Royce

Mini

Jaguar

Bentley



5. Which US politician paid tribute to former UK deputy PM John Prescott, who died this week, calling him a "dear friend"?

Bill Clinton

Dick Cheney

Al Gore

Condoleezza Rice



6. Which US state struck down the nation's first explicit ban on abortion medication?

Texas

Arkansas

Wyoming

Kentucky



7. The White House has given Ukraine the go-ahead to use which US-supplied missiles for strikes in Russian territory?

USTAMS

ATACMS

CTARMS

LRSAMS



8. Which fruit duct-taped to a gallery wall has sold for $6.2 million?

Apple

Banana

Grape

Mango



9. Which singer has objected to the use of their vocals on a new version of "Do They Know It's Christmas"?

Ed Sheeran

Sam Smith

Ellie Goulding

Chris Martin



10. The voice actor of which Simpsons character announced their retirement?

Mr Burns

Lisa Simpson

Ned Flanders

Milhouse Van Houten

(Image credit: The Week)

1. Giorgia Meloni

The three leaders turned up for the G20 summit group photo only to find that it had already been taken. US officials played down rumours that Biden missed the shoot to avoid being pictured alongside Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, and said "logistical issues" had been to blame.

2. Its expansion is weakening

An international consortium of scientists studying dark energy have found that the universe's expansion may not be constant, as previously believed. Their research suggests that dark energy is acting more like Albert Einstein’s theory of relativity and is changing and weakening over time.

3. Singing along

Despite the big screen adaptation garnering middling reviews from critics so far, fans of the musical have been letting their appreciation out a little too loudly for fellow viewers' comfort, leading to a debate on social media about audience etiquette. For those who need to let it out, singalong screenings begin on Christmas Day in the US.

4. Jaguar

The British carmaker's shift to electric-only vehicles has been overshadowed by a more pedestrian change – the way it writes its name. The firm has "seamlessly blended upper and lower case characters in visual harmony" to refer to itself as "JaGUar". We're not sure, either.

5. Al Gore

In a statement, Gore, who was Prescott's US counterpart as vice-president in the Clinton administration, said he would be "forever grateful" for Prescott's role in helping negotiate the Kyoto Protocol on climate change. "I have never worked with anyone in politics – on my side of the pond or his – quite like John Prescott," Gore added.

6. Wyoming

Teton County District Judge Melissa Owens blocked two abortion bans, including the nation's first explicit ban on the use of medication to end pregnancy, saying the laws violated the state constitution's guarantee that adults can make their own healthcare decisions.

7. ATACMS

The reversal in policy follows months of lobbying by Volodymyr Zelenskyy and allows Ukrainian forces to fire Army Tactical Missile System rockets beyond its borders towards targets in Russia. Sergei Lavrov, Russia's foreign minister, said the move was a "signal" the West was looking to escalate the conflict.

8. Banana

Maurizio Cattelan's duct-taped artwork, called "Comedian", was initially estimated to sell for $1.5 million. The piece was purchased by Chinese cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun, who plans to eat the banana as part of a "unique artistic experience".

9. Ed Sheeran

In 2014, the singer-songwriter took part in Band Aid 30, the third recording of the charity single, but has said he was not consulted over the re-use of his voice for Band Aid 40, which will intersperse singers from all three previous versions. Sheeran said his "understanding of the narrative" around the song – which has faced increasing criticism in recent years – had changed.

10. Milhouse Van Houten

Long-time voice actor Pamela Hayden, whose characters also include Sarah Wiggum and school bully Jimbo, has announced her retirement after 35 years and nearly 700 episodes. The show's producers plan to recast the role of Milhouse.