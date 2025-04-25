Quiz of The Week: 19 - 25 April

Find out how closely you've been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.

1. Soaring demand for Dubai chocolate has triggered a global supply crunch of which nut?

Almond

Walnut

Pistachio

Cashew



2. What's the name of the new colour discovered by scientists?

Orno

Olo

Onira

Obu



3. Bite marks on a Roman-era skeleton have been cited as evidence that gladiators fought which animal?

Lions

Bears

Tigers

Crocodiles



4. Donald Trump's Department of Homeland Security chief had what item stolen while out at dinner?

Handbag

Necklace

Mobile phone

Laptop



5. What is the name of the non-hormonal male contraceptive that has been declared a success in its first clinical trial?

Abraham

Adam

David

Goliath



6. What was the name of the robot that finished first in the Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon in Beijing?

Noetix

KuAVO

Tien Kung Ultra

CN-01



7. A letter has resurfaced this week appearing to shed light on the marriage of which literary titan?

Dante

William Shakespeare

Charles Dickens

Geoffrey Chaucer



8. How much is the proposed "baby bonus" the White House is considering to encourage Americans to have more children?

$1,000

$5,000

$10,000

$15,000



9. The US has proposed a peace deal that would recognise Russian sovereignty over which Ukrainian region?

Donetsk

Luhansk

Kharkiv

Crimea



10. What percentage of the world's coral reefs have been impacted by a "mass bleaching" event?

67%

39%

84%

51%

1. Pistachio

The craze for the pistachio-filled chocolate bars has exacerbated a shortage of the nut and sent prices soaring from $7.65 a pound a year ago to about $10.30 now. For more on the impact of our bougie food trends, listen to this week's episode of The Week Unwrapped podcast.

2. Olo

Scientists have discovered a new colour no human has seen before, according to findings published in the journal Science Advances. Olo is a vivid blue-green that only appears after laser pulses are fired into the eyes to stimulate specific cells in the retina.

3. Lions

Gladiator battles against lions are depicted on pottery and mosaics, but the teeth imprints on the pelvis of the skeleton, originally found in York, are the first physical evidence of such bouts in Roman Britain and beyond. Academics compared the lesions with modern teeth marks to identify the big cat.

4. Handbag

Kristi Noem's handbag was stolen while she was dining with her family at a burger restaurant in Washington. Inside the bag were Noem's driving licence, passport, DHS access badge, house keys, medication, blank cheques and about $3,000 in cash.

5. Adam

The water-soluble gel is implanted in the sperm ducts and stops sperm from mixing with semen. Designed to break down in the body after a set amount of time, manufacturer Contraline said Adam could offer a reversible alternative to vasectomies. The results of the clinical trial have not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal, and don't include data on reversibility.

6. Tien Kung Ultra

Humans and robots competed in the first Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon in Beijing, with robots permitted to stop for battery swaps. Tien Kung Ultra took first place among the robots, finishing in 2 hours and 40 minutes. The fastest human completed the race in 1 hour and 2 minutes.

7. William Shakespeare

It has long been believed that Shakespeare left his wife, Anne, in Stratford-upon-Avon during his time in London, but a letter fragment addressed to "Good Mrs Shakspaire" at a London address appears to cast doubt on the assumption that theirs was a distant or unhappy marriage. The letter, from an unknown sender, asks Mrs Shakespeare to pay out a sum of money held in trust by her husband.

8. $5,000

The White House is exploring ways to encourage Americans to have children amid declining birth rates. One proposal includes a $5,000 "baby bonus" for new parents, while another suggests awarding a "National Medal of Motherhood" to US mums with six or more children.

9. Crimea

The US-backed plan would essentially freeze the current frontlines of the conflict, leaving Russia in control of Crimea, which it has held since invading the peninsula in 2014. Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected the notion that Ukraine would give up territory seized by Russia, but Donald Trump was unsympathetic, suggesting Zelenskyy could either accept the deal or "fight for another three years before losing the whole country".

10. 84%

The world is in the middle of its fourth known "mass bleaching event", according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Since 2023, heat stress has affected 83.7% of coral reefs around the word, well above the previous record of 68.2% set during the last global coral bleaching event between 2014 and 2017.