Quiz of The Week: 22 - 28 March

1. The University of Sussex has been fined more than £500,000 for failing to do what?

Uphold freedom of speech

Ensure quality teaching

Mark essays in a timely manner

Give students access to library resources



2. In South Africa, fishing restrictions will soon be in place near the breeding grounds of which endangered species?

African elephant

Cheetah

African penguin

Geometric tortoise



3. Which famous Brit is being credited with a marked rise in beard transplants?

Idris Elba

Jude Law

Prince William

Jason Statham



4. Former professional boxer Iwao Hakamada was once the world’s longest-serving death row inmate until he was acquitted. How much compensation was he awarded?

$1.4 billion

$4 million

$1.4 million

$40,000



5. Chancellor Rachel Reeves faced criticism after accepting free tickets to which pop star's concert?

Miley Cyrus

Gracie Abrams

Caroline Polachek

Sabrina Carpenter



6. President Trump said he would impose a "25% tariff on all cars not made in the US" from 3 April. By how much could prices on imported vehicles increase if the full tax is passed on to US consumers?

$12,500

$10,000

$15,000

$6,000



7. What is the name of the charity Prince Harry stood down from this week?

Sentinel

Sentebale

Save the Children

Salvation Army



8. In what state did a jury order Bayer to pay almost $2.1 billion in damages to a man who said the German chemical and pharmaceutical company’s Roundup weed killer caused his cancer?

Texas

Georgia

Illinois

Virginia



9. Which famous sporting event is embroiled in a "slimy" row over who is allowed to compete?

The Championships, Wimbledon

Oxford-Cambridge Boat Race

British Grand Prix

World Darts Championship



10. What is the branding term that President Trump is using to refer to 2 April?

Retaliatory Tariffs Day

Tariffs Day

Liberation Day

Tariffs Super Bowl

1. Uphold freedom of speech

The University of Sussex has been fined £585,000 by the higher education regulator, the Office for Students (OfS), for failing to uphold freedom of speech. It said the university's policy statement on trans and non-binary equality, including a requirement to "positively represent trans people", could lead staff and students with opposing views to "self-censor".

2. African penguin

In South Africa, fishing restrictions will soon be in place near the breeding grounds of endangered African penguins to guard them from extinction.

3. Prince William

Since Prince William debuted his beard last year, one Istanbul clinic said it had seen a 200% increase in beard transplants. "They think it looks rugged and masculine," Murat Alsac, co-founder of a Turkish hair transplant clinic, told the Daily Express , dubbing it the "Prince William effect".

4. $1.4 million

Former professional boxer Iwao Hakamada has been awarded $1.4 million in compensation, "roughly $85 for each day he was wrongfully convicted", said CNN. Before he was acquitted because of DNA evidence, he spent more than 40 years on death row.

5. Sabrina Carpenter

Labour ministers have criticised Rachel Reeves for accepting a freebie after it emerged she received free tickets worth £600 to a Sabrina Carpenter gig at London's O2 last year. She has since said she would not accept such tickets in future.

6. $12,500

President Trump said he would impose a "25% tariff on all cars not made in the US", starting on 3 April. If the full tax is passed on to consumers in the US, prices on imported vehicles "could jump by $12,500, a sum that could feed into overall inflation", The Associated Press said.

7. Sentebale

The Duke of Sussex co-founded Sentebale, the HIV and Aids charity, in 2006 in honour of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. But he has stepped down, along with his co-founder, Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, and the board of trustees after its relationship with chair Dr Sophie Chandauka "broke down beyond repair". She had been asked to resign and then took legal action against the charity.

8. Georgia

A Georgia jury ordered Bayer, the corporation that acquired Monsanto, to pay almost $2.1 billion in damages to a man who said the German company's Roundup weed killer caused his cancer, according to his lawyers.

9. Oxford-Cambridge Boat Race

The Oxford University crew have been accused of "slimy" tactics ahead of next month's Boat Race after four Cambridge rowers, including former double world champion Matt Heywood, were barred from competing owing to a ban on postgraduate teaching students. The dispute has escalated to the point where the vice-chancellors of both universities may intervene.

10. Liberation Day

Donald Trump is calling 2 April "Liberation Day". It's a branding term for the moment when Trump's promised regime of retaliatory tariffs against America's trading partners comes into effect. And it could shake up the global economy.