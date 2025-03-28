Quiz of The Week: 22 - 28 March
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
Find out how closely you've been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.
And don't forget, to get all the news that matters delivered to your inbox every day, sign up for our new daily digital editions: US readers can find out more here, and here if you're a reader in the UK.
1. The University of Sussex has been fined more than £500,000 for failing to do what?
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
- Uphold freedom of speech
- Ensure quality teaching
- Mark essays in a timely manner
- Give students access to library resources
2. In South Africa, fishing restrictions will soon be in place near the breeding grounds of which endangered species?
- African elephant
- Cheetah
- African penguin
- Geometric tortoise
3. Which famous Brit is being credited with a marked rise in beard transplants?
- Idris Elba
- Jude Law
- Prince William
- Jason Statham
4. Former professional boxer Iwao Hakamada was once the world’s longest-serving death row inmate until he was acquitted. How much compensation was he awarded?
- $1.4 billion
- $4 million
- $1.4 million
- $40,000
5. Chancellor Rachel Reeves faced criticism after accepting free tickets to which pop star's concert?
- Miley Cyrus
- Gracie Abrams
- Caroline Polachek
- Sabrina Carpenter
6. President Trump said he would impose a "25% tariff on all cars not made in the US" from 3 April. By how much could prices on imported vehicles increase if the full tax is passed on to US consumers?
- $12,500
- $10,000
- $15,000
- $6,000
7. What is the name of the charity Prince Harry stood down from this week?
- Sentinel
- Sentebale
- Save the Children
- Salvation Army
8. In what state did a jury order Bayer to pay almost $2.1 billion in damages to a man who said the German chemical and pharmaceutical company’s Roundup weed killer caused his cancer?
- Texas
- Georgia
- Illinois
- Virginia
9. Which famous sporting event is embroiled in a "slimy" row over who is allowed to compete?
- The Championships, Wimbledon
- Oxford-Cambridge Boat Race
- British Grand Prix
- World Darts Championship
10. What is the branding term that President Trump is using to refer to 2 April?
- Retaliatory Tariffs Day
- Tariffs Day
- Liberation Day
- Tariffs Super Bowl
1. Uphold freedom of speech
The University of Sussex has been fined £585,000 by the higher education regulator, the Office for Students (OfS), for failing to uphold freedom of speech. It said the university's policy statement on trans and non-binary equality, including a requirement to "positively represent trans people", could lead staff and students with opposing views to "self-censor".
2. African penguin
In South Africa, fishing restrictions will soon be in place near the breeding grounds of endangered African penguins to guard them from extinction.
3. Prince William
Since Prince William debuted his beard last year, one Istanbul clinic said it had seen a 200% increase in beard transplants. "They think it looks rugged and masculine," Murat Alsac, co-founder of a Turkish hair transplant clinic, told the Daily Express, dubbing it the "Prince William effect".
4. $1.4 million
Former professional boxer Iwao Hakamada has been awarded $1.4 million in compensation, "roughly $85 for each day he was wrongfully convicted", said CNN. Before he was acquitted because of DNA evidence, he spent more than 40 years on death row.
5. Sabrina Carpenter
Labour ministers have criticised Rachel Reeves for accepting a freebie after it emerged she received free tickets worth £600 to a Sabrina Carpenter gig at London's O2 last year. She has since said she would not accept such tickets in future.
6. $12,500
President Trump said he would impose a "25% tariff on all cars not made in the US", starting on 3 April. If the full tax is passed on to consumers in the US, prices on imported vehicles "could jump by $12,500, a sum that could feed into overall inflation", The Associated Press said.
7. Sentebale
The Duke of Sussex co-founded Sentebale, the HIV and Aids charity, in 2006 in honour of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. But he has stepped down, along with his co-founder, Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, and the board of trustees after its relationship with chair Dr Sophie Chandauka "broke down beyond repair". She had been asked to resign and then took legal action against the charity.
8. Georgia
A Georgia jury ordered Bayer, the corporation that acquired Monsanto, to pay almost $2.1 billion in damages to a man who said the German company's Roundup weed killer caused his cancer, according to his lawyers.
9. Oxford-Cambridge Boat Race
The Oxford University crew have been accused of "slimy" tactics ahead of next month's Boat Race after four Cambridge rowers, including former double world champion Matt Heywood, were barred from competing owing to a ban on postgraduate teaching students. The dispute has escalated to the point where the vice-chancellors of both universities may intervene.
10. Liberation Day
Donald Trump is calling 2 April "Liberation Day". It's a branding term for the moment when Trump's promised regime of retaliatory tariffs against America's trading partners comes into effect. And it could shake up the global economy.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Snow White: Disney's 'earnest effort to meet an impossible brief'
Talking Point Live-action remake of Disney classic is not the disaster it could have been – but where's the personality?
By The Week UK Published
-
Don McCullin picks his favourite books
The Week Recommends The photojournalist shares works by Daniel Defoe, Lesley Blanch and Roland Philipps
By The Week UK Published
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A fiery cocktail, deathly fashion, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine solutions - April 4, 2025
Feature Issue - April 4, 2025
By The Week Staff Published
-
Magazine printables - April 4, 2025
Feature Issue - April 4, 2025
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week contest: Marriage pounds
Puzzles and Quizzes
By The Week US Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 15 - 21 March
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week contest: Bird battle
Puzzles and Quizzes
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine solutions - March 28, 2025
Feature Issue - March 28, 2025
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine printables - March 28, 2025
Feature Issue - March 28, 2025
By The Week US Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 8 - 14 March
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published