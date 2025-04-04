Quiz of The Week: 29 March - 4 April

Find out how closely you've been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.

And don't forget, to get all the news that matters delivered to your inbox every day, sign up for our new daily digital editions: US readers can find out more here, and here if you're a reader in the UK.

1. Which African country was the unexpected recipient of the toughest of the US tariffs unveiled this week?

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Angola

Mozambique

Lesotho

Djibouti



2. An Isar Aerospace Spectrum rocket launched from where before crashing into the sea?

Norway

Germany

Sweden

Poland



3. France's far-right presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen has been barred from running for political office for how many years?

3

5

7

10



4. How many hours did US Senator Cory Booker speak in making the longest speech in Senate history?

10

17

21

25



5. The story of which band will be released as a "bingeable" multi-movie experience in April 2028?

Fleetwood Mac

The Beatles

ABBA

Queen



6. Which vaccine has been found to help reduce the chances of developing Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia?

Shingles

Flu

Tetanus

Hepatitis B



7. How many men have been called up in the Russian military's latest draft?

40,000

90,000

160,000

210,000



8. A country home associated with which author is to be demolished despite a battle to save it?

William Shakespeare

Virginia Woolf

Jane Austen

Emily Dickinson



9. A Looney Tunes movie starring which character is to be released a year after being shelved by Warner Bros?

Speedy Gonzalez

Wile E. Coyote

Bugs Bunny

Pepé Le Pew



10. A woman with the world's longest tongue has shown off her skills by using it to play what game?

Jenga

Connect 4

Chess

Scrabble

(Image credit: The Week)

1. Lesotho

Goods from the mountainous kingdom, home to a little over two million people, were hit with a 50% tariff – higher than those imposed on China, India and the EU. Lesotho's most profitable exports are diamonds and clothing, with the US its largest trading partner after South Africa.

2. Norway

German company Isar Aerospace launched its Spectrum orbital rocket from a Norwegian spaceport, but the rocket crashed and exploded 30 seconds after lift-off. The company aims to build a commercial space industry and said the crash allowed it to "gather a substantial amount of flight data and experience to apply on future missions".

3. 5

Le Pen, whose National Rally party is currently leading in voter intention polls, had already announced her plans to run in France's 2027 presidential election when a Paris court handed down the sentence. She intends to appeal against the verdict, which found Le Pen and party colleagues guilty of misusing European Parliament funds.

4. 25

The senator, who was protesting President Donald Trump's hardline policies, spoke for 25 hours and 5 minutes. The previous record of 24 hours and 18 minutes was set by Strom Thurmond during his filibuster against the Civil Rights Act of 1957. During Booker's speech, he did not eat, sit or go to the bathroom.

5. The Beatles

Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn, Barry Keoghan and Harris Dickinson have been unveiled as the stars of the four-movie Beatles biopic, with each instalment telling the life of a different band member. Not everyone is convinced that cinemas need to join the bingeing culture. Are we "supposed to sit through them all back-to-back like people do for 'The Lord of the Rings'", asked Fran Hoepfner on Vulture.

6. Shingles

A study published in Nature found that those vaccinated with an older live-virus vaccine, like Zostavax, were 20% less likely to develop dementia within seven years compared to those unvaccinated. The findings were based on the health records of 280,000 people in Wales.

7. 160,000

Military service in Russia is mandatory for men aged 18-30, with call-ups issued twice a year – but this round of conscription is the largest since 2011. The size of the draft has stoked speculation that Moscow is looking to bolster its depleted forces in Ukraine, but the country's defence ministry maintains that no conscripts will be sent into combat.

8. Jane Austen

UK planning authorities have approved the demolition of Ashe Park House near Basingstoke. The novelist was born a mile from the Hampshire country house and attended balls there in the 1790s, mentioning the estate several times in her letters.

9. Wile E. Coyote

Live-action/animation hybrid "Coyote vs. Acme" sees Wile E. Coyote's attempt to sue the fictional manufacturer over his failed efforts to ensnare the Roadrunner. The movie – which cost $72 million to make – was shelved by Warner Bros last year as a tax write-off, but has now been bought by distributor Ketchup Entertainment. Listen to this week's episode of The Week Unwrapped to find out how movies fall victim to "Hollywood accounting".

10. Jenga

Chanel Tapper, 34, set a record for having the longest tongue, measuring 3.8 inches. In a video for Guinness World Records, she also showcases her tongue's unique talents by flipping a plastic cup.