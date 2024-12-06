Quiz of The Week: 30 November - 6 December
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
Find out how closely you’ve been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.
And don't forget, to get all the news that matters delivered to your inbox every day, sign up for our new daily digital editions: US readers can find out more here, and here if you're a reader in the UK.
1. Joe Biden became the first sitting US president to visit which African country?
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
- Zambia
- Uganda
- Angola
- Rwanda
2. A new study revealed which food lowers the risk of Type 2 diabetes?
- Yoghurt
- Dark chocolate
- Sourdough bread
- Blackberries
3. This year's Spotify Wrapped offers each user a personalised what, based on their listening habits?
- Podcast
- Album cover
- Band T-shirt
- Fancam
4. Tesla's board was stymied by a US federal judge in its attempt to award founder Elon Musk a pay package worth how much?
- $32 billion
- $41 billion
- $56 billion
- $78 billion
5. Following their shock takeover of Aleppo, Syrian rebel militias have taken control of which other city?
- Idlib
- Hama
- Homs
- Raqqa
6. "Moana 2" set a US box office record over the Thanksgiving weekend, surpassing which other Disney film?
- "Toy Story 4"
- "Frozen II"
- "Inside Out 2"
- "Encanto"
7. A feed additive for what type of livestock prompted backlash, boycotts and a Bill Gates conspiracy theory?
- Cows
- Sheep
- Pigs
- Chickens
8. Journalists at which UK newspaper went on strike?
- The Telegraph
- Daily Mail
- The Times
- The Guardian
9. How long did South Korea's shock decision to impose martial law last?
- 2 hours
- 6 hours
- 11 hours
- 18 hours
10. An apparent plastic surgery craze among aspiring Republican insiders has attracted what name?
- Trump face
- Mar-a-Lago face
- MAGA face
- Fox face
1. Angola
The three-day visit – likely to be Biden's final overseas trip before leaving office – was designed to shore up Western influence in the region, where the abundance of valuable minerals has also attracted attention from China. Biden visited a US-funded rail project, which will transport copper, cobalt and lithium for export overseas.
2. Dark chocolate
The study, which analysed the diets of 192,000 American adults over 34 years, found that people who consume at least five one-ounce servings of dark chocolate a week had a 21% lower risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. In comparison, milk chocolate offered no such benefits and was linked to a higher risk of weight gain.
3. Podcast
The new addition to Unwrapped sees two eerily human-like AI podcast hosts dissect your 2024 listening trends. It's one of a host of AI-powered features to be incorporated into Spotify in recent months, leading to fears that the platform's curation is increasingly hemming users into an algorithmic echo chamber.
4. $56 billion
Delaware judge Kathaleen McCormick upheld a previous rejection of Musk's eye-popping compensation package, which was ruled to have been improperly negotiated with an insufficiently independent board of directors. Tesla plans to appeal the ruling.
5. Hama
On Thursday, it was reported that the Syrian army had been ordered to withdraw from Hama as insurgents marched on the city. The lightning offensive by Syria's rebel factions has caught President Bashar al-Assad off-guard and seems to have been timed to capitalise on the global conflicts distracting his key allies, Iran and Russia.
6. Frozen II
The Disney sequel broke records by earning $221 million in the US over a five-day period, surpassing Frozen II's $125 million in 2019. It became the highest-grossing film ever released during Thanksgiving weekend.
7. Cows
Danish-Swedish dairy giant Arla's decision to trial Bovaer, a supplement shown to reduce cow flatulence, a leading cause of methane output, became the target of conspiracy theories online, with some users erroneously claiming the product is linked to Bill Gates.
8. The Guardian
Journalists are on strike at The Guardian and its sister publication, The Observer, to protest the planned sale of the latter to digital news start-up Tortoise Media. They argue that the sale betrays the newspaper's core values and could jeopardise the brand.
9. Six hours
President Yoon Suk Yeol's 11pm declaration of martial law, which he blamed on pro-North Korean sympathisers and anti-state activities inside opposition parties, stunned citizens and prompted immediate panic and protest. Just after 5am, the cabinet voted to rescind the order.
10. Mar-a-Lago face
Defined by "copious use of Botox, a Miami-bronze tan, puffy lips and silky-smooth skin", a cosmetic makeover appears to have become the latest must-have "accessory" for Donald Trump's more high-profile supporters, the Daily Mail said.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
The Week Unwrapped: Is population growth going into reverse?
Podcast Plus, will the Taliban stop women working as nurses? And are honey fans in a sticky spot?
By The Week Staff Published
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A damaged classroom, a frozen football game, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
Lucy Hughes-Hallett picks her favourite long books
The Week Recommends The cultural historian chooses works by Charles Dickens, Eleanor Catton and others
By The Week UK Published
-
Magazine solutions - December 13, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - December 13, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine printables - December 13, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - December 13, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
The Week contest: Wispy pasta
Puzzles and Quizzes
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine solutions - December 6, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - December 6, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine printables - December 6, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - December 6, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
The Week contest: NASA apology
Puzzles and Quizzes
By The Week US Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 23 - 29 November
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 16 - 22 November
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published