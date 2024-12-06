Quiz of The Week: 30 November - 6 December

Find out how closely you’ve been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.

1. Joe Biden became the first sitting US president to visit which African country?

Zambia

Uganda

Angola

Rwanda



2. A new study revealed which food lowers the risk of Type 2 diabetes?

Yoghurt

Dark chocolate

Sourdough bread

Blackberries



3. This year's Spotify Wrapped offers each user a personalised what, based on their listening habits?

Podcast

Album cover

Band T-shirt

Fancam



4. Tesla's board was stymied by a US federal judge in its attempt to award founder Elon Musk a pay package worth how much?

$32 billion

$41 billion

$56 billion

$78 billion



5. Following their shock takeover of Aleppo, Syrian rebel militias have taken control of which other city?

Idlib

Hama

Homs

Raqqa



6. "Moana 2" set a US box office record over the Thanksgiving weekend, surpassing which other Disney film?

"Toy Story 4"

"Frozen II"

"Inside Out 2"

"Encanto"



7. A feed additive for what type of livestock prompted backlash, boycotts and a Bill Gates conspiracy theory?

Cows

Sheep

Pigs

Chickens



8. Journalists at which UK newspaper went on strike?

The Telegraph

Daily Mail

The Times

The Guardian



9. How long did South Korea's shock decision to impose martial law last?

2 hours

6 hours

11 hours

18 hours



10. An apparent plastic surgery craze among aspiring Republican insiders has attracted what name?

Trump face

Mar-a-Lago face

MAGA face

Fox face

1. Angola

The three-day visit – likely to be Biden's final overseas trip before leaving office – was designed to shore up Western influence in the region, where the abundance of valuable minerals has also attracted attention from China. Biden visited a US-funded rail project, which will transport copper, cobalt and lithium for export overseas.

2. Dark chocolate

The study, which analysed the diets of 192,000 American adults over 34 years, found that people who consume at least five one-ounce servings of dark chocolate a week had a 21% lower risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. In comparison, milk chocolate offered no such benefits and was linked to a higher risk of weight gain.

3. Podcast

The new addition to Unwrapped sees two eerily human-like AI podcast hosts dissect your 2024 listening trends. It's one of a host of AI-powered features to be incorporated into Spotify in recent months, leading to fears that the platform's curation is increasingly hemming users into an algorithmic echo chamber.

4. $56 billion

Delaware judge Kathaleen McCormick upheld a previous rejection of Musk's eye-popping compensation package, which was ruled to have been improperly negotiated with an insufficiently independent board of directors. Tesla plans to appeal the ruling.

5. Hama

On Thursday, it was reported that the Syrian army had been ordered to withdraw from Hama as insurgents marched on the city. The lightning offensive by Syria's rebel factions has caught President Bashar al-Assad off-guard and seems to have been timed to capitalise on the global conflicts distracting his key allies, Iran and Russia.

6. Frozen II

The Disney sequel broke records by earning $221 million in the US over a five-day period, surpassing Frozen II's $125 million in 2019. It became the highest-grossing film ever released during Thanksgiving weekend.

7. Cows

Danish-Swedish dairy giant Arla's decision to trial Bovaer, a supplement shown to reduce cow flatulence, a leading cause of methane output, became the target of conspiracy theories online, with some users erroneously claiming the product is linked to Bill Gates.

8. The Guardian

Journalists are on strike at The Guardian and its sister publication, The Observer, to protest the planned sale of the latter to digital news start-up Tortoise Media. They argue that the sale betrays the newspaper's core values and could jeopardise the brand.

9. Six hours

President Yoon Suk Yeol's 11pm declaration of martial law, which he blamed on pro-North Korean sympathisers and anti-state activities inside opposition parties, stunned citizens and prompted immediate panic and protest. Just after 5am, the cabinet voted to rescind the order.

10. Mar-a-Lago face

Defined by "copious use of Botox, a Miami-bronze tan, puffy lips and silky-smooth skin", a cosmetic makeover appears to have become the latest must-have "accessory" for Donald Trump's more high-profile supporters, the Daily Mail said.