Quiz of The Week: 31 August – 6 September

Tilda Swinton, Pedro Almodóvar and Julianne Moore pose on the red carpet before a screening of &quot;The Room Next Door&quot; at the 81st Venice International Film Festival
Tilda Swinton, Pedro Almodóvar and Julianne Moore pose on the red carpet before a screening of "The Room Next Door" at the Venice film festival
This week Emmanuel Macron aimed to bring France's political deadlock to an end by naming Michel Barnier as the new prime minister. The choice of Barnier – a centre-right veteran comfortably enmeshed in the political establishment – is sure to prove unpalatable both to the far-right National Rally and the left-wing coalition which dominates the new parliament. But at this point, a candidate that everyone dislikes might be the best Macron can hope for.

