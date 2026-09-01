The Mormon Church’s secretive real estate kingdom is growing steadily

One area of land acquired in Florida is nearly as big as San Francisco

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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The headquarters and administration building of the Mormon Church in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The headquarters and administration building of the Mormon Church in Salt Lake City, Utah
(Image credit: Jim West / UCG / Universal Images Group / Getty Images)

While Mormon temples may be a common sight in many cities across the United States, the average American may not realize how much land is owned by the Mormon Church. Using a largely obscure real estate company, the Mormon Church has been quickly expanding its holdings in numerous states and isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

How is the Mormon Church acquiring land?

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.