Fox News host corrects Trump when he says U.S. troops, not Russians, landed in Ukraine

Fox News host Laura Ingham asked former President Donald Trump late Thursday for his reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the "pathetic display" of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy "imploring" Russian President Vladimir Putin not to invade his country, and the "defeated"-looking Ukrainian ambassador to the United Nations.

Trump said it was "very sad" then chastised Ingraham for telling him on air about "the amphibious attack by Americans" in Ukraine. Ingraham laughed and said no, it was Russians attacking, and U.S. forces going into Ukraine "would be news." "That's all we need," Trump said. "That'll be next, okay?"

OMG. After Ingraham mentions that Russian forces are reportedly engaged in an amphibious attack, Trump says, "you told me about the amphibious attack by Americans. You shouldn't be saying that ... they should do that secretly." "No. That was the Russians," Ingraham corrects him. pic.twitter.com/dG6l5mPBK4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 24, 2022

Ingraham originally had Glenn Greenwald on to discuss Russia's invasion, but bumped him when Trump called in from Florida.

Trump claimed Putin didn't invade Ukraine while he was president for "a very good reason, and I'll explain that to you someday," and then argued Putin "would have been satisfied with a piece" of Ukraine, but "now he sees the weakness and the incompetence and the stupidity of this administration." He added that "it all happened because of a rigged election," and he wasn't referring to Putin's 2018 victory.